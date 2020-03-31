Pernod Ricard India
With the COVID-19 cases steadily rising and Government of India announcing sweeping measures to contain its spread with the lockdown, there has been a growing need for protective equipment like PPE kits, masks and sanitizers. Many states have reported erratic supply and sky-high prices which has further impacted the affordability of these items. Moreover, poor quality has been observed in items such as sanitisers reported to have insufficient alcohol amount. At this critical juncture, it has, therefore, been essential to ensure that “quality” preventive protection items are made available where they are needed the most. Up till now, State health departments across have been supported by PRI with more than 1.1 lakh liters of alcohol-based(70% v/v) hand sanitizers and more than 3 lakh medical masks, PPE kits, and more than 200 Thermal Scanners, for use by healthcare professionals, and the frontline force for taking care of the affected population, and personal prevention, in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, Meghalaya.
This is a private-public partnerships model with state health departments, excise authorities coming together for preventive healthcare support for personal protection of the front-line workers, and the protection of those affected.
Other than the healthcare workers, some of the beneficiaries have been the Punjab Police Personnel and the truck drivers community. Pernod Ricard India is in full solidarity with the authorities and professionals working day in and day out to maintain peace and keep citizens out of danger’s way in these tough and unpredictable times.
Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram’s whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of international premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob’s Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne.
Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizens by addressing social, economic and environmental sustainability in all key states. The company embraces priorities in areas of responsible drinking, education, sanitation, primary healthcare & youth employability, with a key focus towards sustainable initiatives on environment conservation and has undertaken large scale integrated projects across the country in Water Resource Management.
