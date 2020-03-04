dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, hosted a coding challenge – dunnhumby Code Combat 2020 through the TechGig platform.

With over 7,500 registrations for the online rounds, this proved to be a fantastic chance for dunnhumby to engage with the ever-growing tech community in not only Delhi-NCR but across India.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India has a workforce touching close to 600 based in Gurgaon. dunnhumby India projects nearly 20% growth in the coming years as it realizes the demographic dividend and the pool of highly skilled talent available in India. dunnhumby recognised a solid opportunity in bringing together the best coders from all over India and challenged them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure in tight deadlines.

dunnhumby Code Combat 2020 was spread over a month and saw participation from over 7,500 college students and working professionals having skillsets of Python and C#. The top 30 were chosen to compete in the final round that took place at dunnhumby’s campus in Gurgaon. The finalists also got an opportunity to get hired by dunnhumby along with the cash prizes as rewards for their excellent performance.

Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India adds, “For dunnhumby, India is the key strategic location for high quality technology talent in scale. The Codathon event is our way of celebrating the enormous developer talent available in the country.”

After 3 hours of time bound intense coding and testing their technical limits, the winners were finally announced amid reverberating applause.

Chaitanya Sai Alapaparthi – Winner

Sai Krishna – First runner-up

Sonu Singal – Second runner-up



“It was a great experience connecting with other participants during the event. I made new friends as well. Winning the competition was a cherry on top!” – said Chaitanya, dunnhumby Code Combat 2020 winner.

What suggestion will he give other contestants – “Well, it's mostly practice. With practice, you can improve your problem-solving skills – which is crucial in these algorithmic coding competitions. The best way to practice is, pick any one of the algorithmic coding platforms such as techgig, codeforces, topcoder, etc. and start solving the problems which are slightly harder than your level.” – added Chaitanya.

About dunnhumby India

Established in 2008, dunnhumby India is a hub of Data Engineering, Data Science, and Product Development with deep expertise in Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Knowledge, Customer Engagement, and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients spread globally at different stages of their journey with dunnhumby.



With a long history of Data Science and software development and the ability to attract exceptional talent through encouraging a culture of innovation, agility and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.



About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission is to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail — one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multidimensional data — dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.



The dunnhumby Customer Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, and L’Oréal. Visit www.dunnhumby.com to find out more.