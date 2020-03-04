Zone Startups
Zone Startups India is enabling a Department of Science and Technology (DST) seed fund support system for promising startups with a corpus of Rs 5 crore under the scheme National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations – Seed Support System (NIDHI-SSS)" of the DST.
Seven startups were selected to participate in a day-long pitching round in front of a panel of esteemed jury members. They were trained through a one-on-one mentoring session by Rupak Shah, CEO, LearnAur.com. Evaluation of startups is based on key parameters – team, customer value proposition, technology, market size & dynamics, entry barriers, competition, revenue model, profitability, future dependency on funding, potential to exit and overall impact creation.
Says Hemant Gupta, Managing Director, Zone Startups India, "The NIDHI- SSS seed fund will help our startups for their early-stage funding requirements which will help them to raise further funds and to scale up. The process of being mentored and making a pitch to an esteemed jury adds value to the startups in their growth journey."
Zone Startups India provides hands-on strategic and tactical guidance for startups looking to drive market validation and customer acquisition, as well as access to investors, corporate partners, and advisors. Its innovation consulting practice lets corporate clients explore and embrace new ideas and technologies alongside leading-edge startups.
