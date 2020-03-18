L&T Technology Services Limited
L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India’s leading pure-play engineering services company, signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur to collaborate on research in industrial and infrastructure cybersecurity.
Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS is a leader in end-to-end cybersecurity solutions with a range of assets spread over several domains which cater to a global clientele. Our expertise across security analysis, vulnerability assessments, design security architecture and security requirements has been further strengthened by our partnership with many of the world’s prestigious educational institutions. LTTS’ partnership with IIT-Kanpur will open a new chapter in defense and industrial cybersecurity and pave the way for the creation of safe, secure and smart solutions for India’s industrial sector.”
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 50 innovation labs as of December 31, 2019.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, is one of the premier institutions set up by the Government of India. Registered in 1959, the institute was assisted by nine leading institutions of U.S.A in the setting up of its academic programs and laboratories during the period 1962-72. With its record of path-breaking innovations and cutting-edge research, the institute is known the world over as a learning centre of repute in engineering, science and several inter-disciplinary areas. In addition to formal undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the institute has been active in research and development in areas of value to both industry and government.
The National Interdisciplinary Center for Cyber Security and Cyber Defense of Critical Infrastructures (C3i Center) at IIT Kanpur is a SERB funded research center specifically focusing on critical infrastructure cyber security.
Aniruddha Basu,
|Image Caption : LTTS CEO & MD Dr. Keshab Panda signs the MoU with Professor Manindra Agarwal, along with LTTS CTO, Mr. Ashish Khushu, Head of Security Practice at LTTS, Mr. Atanu Niyogi and Lead Engineer, C3i center, IIT-Kanpur, Mr. Rohit Negi
