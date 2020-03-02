Celebrates India becoming 5 th largest market for the Coca-Cola System globally

Coca-Cola India reached the milestone of 1 billion Unit Case

Coca-Cola India has progressed into the new decade by successfully becoming the fifth largest market by volume for The Coca-Cola Company. Coca-Cola India achieved this feat on the back of an impressive 1-billion-unit case sale in 2019. Contributing to the “solid growth,” India presents a promising opportunity to become one of the top three markets for the company soon.

Coca-Cola in India is transforming into becoming a ‘Total Beverage Company with strong local roots’. For the last two years, the portfolio of beverage offerings has expanded in a segmented manner. The company has acutely focused on listening to the consumers and offering beverages to match their evolving preferences and going hyperlocal. India being one of the strategic market for The Coca-Cola Company, continues to make a strong contribution to TCCC global results, presenting opportunity and growth potential. Coca-Cola India has also optimized manufacturing and distribution networks to find the best ways to regionalize its business and create more opportunities for its local bottling partners.



During his last visit, James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Coca-Cola Company had set the goal for Coca-Cola India to become the fifth largest market for the company with aim to be amongst the top three markets in future.



Robust country performance

The Coca-Cola Company has made strong value share gains with contribution from both sparkling and non-sparkling offerings. On its way to become the third largest market within the system, Coca-Cola India will continue to accelerate its evolution by offering choice to its consumers.



As a part of company’s refreshed approach, Coca-Cola India will continue to grow its core brands by rolling out new variants across Thums Up, Limca, Fanta, Sprite and Maaza, including no-sugar extension; at the same time diversifying its portfolio by entering new beverage categories like enhanced hydration, nutritious dilutables and beverage-plus at affordable price point. The company also has robust plans to market marquee Coca-Cola India homegrown brands like Thums Up and Mazaa globally in other markets.

Doing Business Responsibly

An inclusive focus on environmental, social and governance is an integral part of Coca-Cola India’s business and its interaction with the environment and communities. For The Coca-Cola Company, sustainability and giving back to society remains at the core of its business operations. The company has identified and launched significant global and local initiatives as a part of this endeavour to be a true enabling partner in the growth of all its stakeholders. Global initiatives like ‘World Without Waste’ where by 2030, for every bottle or can sold globally, the company aims to help to take one back, so it has more than one life—a one-for-one collection and recycling system.



The India chapter of ‘World Without Waste’ initiative is aligned to the Government of India's Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, where the company’s bottling partner, Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCBPL) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched Project Prithvi which is operational in 28 cities across India and plans to roll out in 50+ cities across India by 2020.



In 2017, Coca-Cola committed $1.7 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) towards the Indian agri-ecosystem for the next five years under its Fruit Circular Economy initiative. Coca-Cola system in India is also invested towards addressing other focus areas such as water stewardship, sustainable agriculture and recycling. Through these initiatives, the company aims to strengthen the connection its brands have with the consumers and the communities at large.

