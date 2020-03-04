IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) has announced the winners of ninth edition of its Student Case Competition, a challenging and highly rewarding competition, at Radisson Blu Plaza in Delhi today. The winning team from Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi was awarded with USD 1,500 while the runner-up team from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai and the second runner-up team from St Aloysius College – Jabalpur have received USD 1,000 and USD 500 respectively for their efforts and participation. Ishan Madan, Harshit Agarwal, and Harsh Gupta, members of the winning team, were recognized for presenting the best recommendations.



The winners were selected through a rigorous selection process by established judges Sandeep Khullar, CMA (IMA, USA), ACMA (India), IMA Delhi Chapter President, Honey Chopra, CMA, CA, Women Leader in Finance, and Rajeev Chaturvedi, CMA, CPA, Senior Director at JLL. As part of the competition, university students were challenged to demonstrate their analytical skills, strategic foresight, and creativity in teams of three to five members, formulating their cases and in turn presenting their work to a panel of management accounting experts.



Details of the winners:



Team Name University Name Title Strategic Thinkers Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies – Delhi Winning Team Spectre H.R. College of Commerce and Economics – Mumbai Runner Up Team SAS St Aloysius College – Jabalpur Second Runner Up Team



Speaking about the significance of annual competition, Hanadi Khalife, Senior Director of MEA & India operations at IMA said, “IMA gives the opportunity to university students to analyze a real business case study to be able to develop unique recommendations and plans that counter the proposed challenge. As the competition focuses on topical accounting and finance problems, students get to apply their technical and theoretical skills in a practical setting.”



“With competitions like these and by providing holistic educational experiences, IMA aims to bridge the skills gap by supporting the professional career development of students across India. We believe this would help the students in solving real-world problems while combining their educational skills with the professional standards in the accounting and finance roles.”



IMA had received multiple applications for the competition this year. Out of that pool, the top 5 teams were shortlisted for the final round and were granted the opportunity to present their proposals to the jury of industry experts directly. IMA has been holding the Student Case Competition in the region for the past nine years. This annual competition, which was launched in the UAE in 2012 and across the region the following year, is a global initiative to help accounting and finance students showcase their business analysis skills by preparing them for the complex challenges that today’s organizations face.

