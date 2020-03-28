The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) stands firmly with the Government of India in its fight against COVID-19 outbreak.

While the constituents of the IBF face significant uncertainties, given the impact on Advertising revenue for the industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we stand together to support the Government’s effort to help people in these difficult times. As there is a state of lockdown in the country and the Government has urged the people to maintain 'social distancing' and stay at home, four major broadcasting networks have come forward and decided to waive off all tariffs and charges for four channels for a period of two months.

Sony run Sony Pal, Star India run Star Utsav, Zee TV operated Zee Anmol and Viacom18’s Colors bouquet channel Colors Rishtey will be available to all viewers across the country for a period of two months free of charge on all DTH and cable networks. The broadcasting fraternity feels that this will provide people who are restricted to their homes, wholesome entertainment and invigorating content and will help provide relief during the period of lockdown.

About IBF



Indian Broadcasting Foundation is a not-for-profit industry association. IBF represents and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from India. IBF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90% of television viewership in India. Member offerings cater to most of India’s diversity and plurality in every language and in every genre of television viewing. The Foundation provides a meeting ground for its members to work in consensus on common goals. The Foundation offers a common platform/forum in which members’ air new or improvement opportunities to arrive at implementable solutions. IBF has, over the years, achieved the unique position of the accredited spokes-body of the television broadcasting industry. IBF endeavours to work closely with and align industry, policy makers, regulators and partners so that the television sector in the media and entertainment industry grows to its fullest potential in an equitable manner.

