To stay financially equipped for any medical contingency, opting for Hospital Cash Cover could be a great option. Offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, the Hospital Cash Cover gives you daily cash allowance to take care of your medical needs whether you are hospitalised or undergoing a day care treatment.

Read on to know some of the benefits of the plan:

Get sufficient coverage at a nominal premium

With Hospital Cash Cover, you can avail coverage up to Rs.10,000 at premiums starting at just Rs. 499 per annum. The premiums for the Hospital Cash Cover are as follows:

18 – 40 years: Rs. 499 per year

41 – 50 years: Rs. 549 per year

51 – 60 years: Rs. 799 per year



Avail daily cash allowance of Rs. 1,000

With a daily cash allowance of Rs.1,000, you can easily take care of your day-to-day medical expenses. You can avail this benefit if you need to undergo a day care procedure as well.



Use the cover alongside your regular health plan

A Hospital Cash Cover can complement your regular health insurance policy. For instance, if your room rent charges are Rs. 2,000 and your health insurance covers you with Rs.1,000 per day, you can use the additional Rs. 1,000 from Hospital Cash Cover to fund your total room rent. Another way to use the plan is to foot bills with the hospital cash allowance alone and preserve the no claim bonus of your regular health policy.



As you consider applying for Hospital Cash Cover, it’s also important to know some of the exclusions of this plan. These include:

Illnesses diagnosed/diagnosable within 30 days of the commencement of the plan.

Treatment undertaken overseas.

Treatment taken from persons not registered.



Applying for the Hospital Cash Cover is an all online, hassle-free process. All you need to do is fill in your basic details in the online application form and pay the premium via net banking, UPI, mobile wallet or debit/credit card.



Similar to the Hospital Cash Cover, Bajaj Finserv offers more than 80 affordable plans under its Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category. With premiums starting at Rs.79, these plans cover you and your belongings against varied kinds of risks and hazards based on your specific needs.

