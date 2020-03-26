Bacardi Limited
Family-owned Bacardi has expanded its commitment across countries and brands to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million liters)of hand sanitizers, as worldwide demand continues to exceed supply in efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19. This week, eight Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy and Scotland are joining the efforts, following last week’s announcement that Bacardi in Puerto Rico would supply alcohol to make hand sanitizers. Across the sites, Bacardi is diverting its global production power, resources and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitizers.
Bacardi is also playing a part in donating these products to local organizations and emergency responders, as well as its employees and contractors. In addition, the company is providing alcohol at cost to select partner companies looking to ramp up their production of hand sanitizers for commercial sale. These temporary, emergency actions at all locations will not disrupt the supply of brands in the Bacardi portfolio.
“Over our 158-year history, we have risen to many challenges and we are doing the same again in response to COVID-19,” said Jean-Marc Lambert, SVP Global Operations for Bacardi. “All our brands and partners involved in this initiative will help people most in need benefit from the supply of these hand sanitizers. Our goal is to make a very real difference in the fight against COVID-19.”
All hand sanitizers produced in collaboration with Bacardi contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organization for containing the spread of the virus.
