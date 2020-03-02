Singapore-based proptech startup Homzhub, has announced its foray in select Indian cities to help Investors seamlessly invest as well as manage properties through Homzhub.com in India and Singapore, after the first round of funding from a group of Angel Investors. The funds will be deployed to enhance its technology platform, expand its user base and lay the foundation for pan-India expansion.

Landlords spend significant money and valuable hours on finding the properties for investments, then renting and managing them without deeper insights on their financial performance. The experience is highly stressful especially when landlord is not in the same city and do not have a reliable person to take care of the property.

Bharat Mandloi, a serial entrepreneur, veteran investor and Homzhub’s Board of Director pointed, “I exited my real estate investments in India as I faced enormous challenges in managing my assets. The industry is opaque and grappling with issues such as loss of confidence in property developers, lack of trust between landlords and tenants, and questionable ethical standards of intermediaries. The real estate market is ripe for disruption.”

In the midst of chaos, Homzhub saw an opportunity to transform the landlord’s experience by bringing together technological, financial and logistical solutions. Its real estate asset and tenancy platform empowers the landlord with knowledge, transparency and ease of remote management of properties portfolio across countries. Armed with a deeper understanding of India and Singapore markets, Homzhub delivers seamless transactions and professional management of properties in a tax-efficient manner.

Jaideep Nikam, an International ex-banker, entrepreneur and Homzhub’s Board of Director mentioned, “Homzhub’s cross-border real estate investment and management proposition addresses a key concern of the ever growing geographically mobile generation. It also satisfies the customer’s deeper need of diversified wealth creation and at the same time generates work for local vendors enabling the economy to prosper sustainably. With strong culture of Integrity, Transparency and Mutual Respect and a highly energized young team, Homzhub, has right ingredients for an exponential growth in coming years.”

Harish Taori, Founder and Chicago Booth Alumnus, said, “Our vision is to build cutting edge technology platform and evolutionary business model to nurture harmonious ecosystem, where Landlords, Tenants, Developers and Real Estate Agents execute property transactions in a highly efficient manner with complete peace of mind.”

Homzhub has a strong focus on respecting privacy and ensuring protection of customer data. This translates into a twin value proposition that while all properties on the platform are duly verified, the property owners are never bothered by pesky calls and messages.

The company has aggressive roadmap of 100,000 user sign-ups by December 2020. It will be expanding its sales and support presence to other cities with Bangalore, being high on priority. It is working on the plans to expand its footprint across the country to become a pan-India player in three years’ time.

About Homzhub

Homzhub aims to set global standards in the industry by providing authentic, thoroughly professional, and truly transparent high-quality services to its clientele. The online platform is complemented by comprehensive offline real estate services such as research, tenant management, and end-to-end property management in Singapore and India, to assist its global clientele with their real assets needs on the ground.