DHL Express
|
DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, and BVC, India’s largest secure logistics enterprise, today entered into a partnership that will enable Indian SMEs in the gems and jewellery industry to grow their presence in the international marketplace. This service is targeted at 10,000 Indian jewellery SME exporters to help them expand their presence in international markets for B2C shipments.
At present, India’s exports of gems and jewellery are predominantly focused towards the United States, UAE and Hong Kong and account for 80% of all shipments. However, there is a growing opportunity to expand across newer trade lanes and build a presence in markets such as Russia, Brazil, Vietnam, Singapore, France and Italy.
This partnership will enable SME jewellery exporters/importers to take advantage of growing cross-border business opportunities in the finished goods space. They will benefit from a wide-range of logistics offerings such as lower shipping prices, 360 degree shipping solutions, unique value-added offerings like breakbulk, consolidated returns, slot based deliveries and other industry-first offerings that will create a hassle-free experience for both shippers and buyers. The partnership, at present, primarily covers B2C players who seek to leverage the increasing demand from international customers.
Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Juneja, Vice President – Commercial, DHL Express India, said, “We are excited to partner with BVC in offering to the Indian gems and jewellery community, a premium logistics solution. Our aim is to provide the right supply chain solutions to help exporters, especially SMEs in this sector, in expanding their global reach. There is a significantly large cross-border e-commerce opportunity, that this sector can leverage using our e-commerce supply chain solutions. Our vast network of over 220 countries and territories opens the door to expand beyond traditional trade lanes.”
DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.
DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.
BVC Logistics, established in 1960, is India’s largest secure logistics enterprise, managing the logistics of over 50% of India’s trade of diamonds and jewellery. BVC works with over 16,000 businesses in the entire diamond and jewellery value chain, from miners, manufacturers and wholesalers, to retailers, e-tailers and consumers.
|
Treina Campos,