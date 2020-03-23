Delta Monday, March 23, 2020 1:16PM IST (7:46AM GMT)   TAI:2308(TAI:2308) Delta’s New 75W DIN Rail Power Supply at 27mm Wide   Gurugram, Haryana, India Delta introduces the slimmest model in the Lyte series of DIN rail power supply. It is a 75W DIN rail at 27mm wide.  

Delta introduces the slimmest model in the Lyte series of DIN rail power supply. It is a 75W DIN rail at 27mm wide. It comes with 12V (DRL-12V75W1AZ), 24V (DRL-24V75W1AZ) and 48V (DRL-48V75W1AZ) output voltages, which can easily fit into a space-constrained control panel. Based on a convection-cooled design, the Lyte series operates between -20°C to +70°C, with full power available from -10°C to +50°C at 230Vac. It allows cold start at -30°C even in extreme condition. The overcurrent protection is designed to operate in constant current mode, which makes the product suitable for inductive and capacitive load applications.

The 75W Lyte series is certified according to safety standards IEC 60950-1, IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC 61010-1. In addition, they also meet the EMI approvals to EN 55032 Class B and are fully RoHS compliant for environmental protection.
 

Highlights & Features
  • Universal AC input voltage range
  • Built-in constant current circuit for reactive loads
  • Up to 90% efficiency
  • Full power from -10°C to +50°C @ 230Vac with -30°C Cold Start
  • Compliance to SEMI F47 @ 200Vac 
  • NEC Class 2 / Limited Power Source (LPS) certified (DRL-24V75W1AZ & DRL-48V75W1AZ)

About Delta Electronics India

Delta Group in India is operating since 2003.  Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.
 
The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management. For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com

