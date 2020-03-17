ADT-120A / ADT-150A / ADT-150B are the newest models released under the ADT Series, with 120W/12V, 150W/12V and 150W/24V single outputs. They meet the US DoE (Department of Energy) Level VI and EU CoC (Code of Conduct) Tier 2 energy efficiency requirements with levels up to 92%. No-load power consumption of 0.15W @ 115Vac and 230Vac input.

ADT-120 and ADT-150 have a wide operating temperature range from -10°C to +60°C with full power up to +40°C. They conform to major international safety standards according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and IEC/EN/UL 60950-1 approval for ITE. In addition, they also meet the EMI approvals to EN 55032 Class B. Suitable applications include general industrial applications, telecommunication and Point-of-Sale equipment.

Highlights & Features Meet efficiency DoE Level VI & CoC Tier 2

No load power consumption < 0.15 W

Efficiency levels up to 92%

Fully enclosed plastic case

Protection: short circuit / over voltage / overload / over temperature

We introduce new models on a regular basis. For more information, please write us at automation@deltaww.com or visit www.DeltaPSU.com

About Delta Electronics India

Delta Group in India is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% subsidiary under the ultimate control of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions. It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.



The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management. For detailed information, please visit: www.deltaelectronicsindia.com