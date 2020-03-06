Cadila Pharmaceuticals in February received its Great Place To Work Certification in the category of large organizations from February 2020 to January 2021.

In the pursuit to build a great workplace, to enhance employees’ experiences, various steps were taken throughout the year. The key areas of intervention were building work life balance with initiatives such as introduction of first Saturday off, introduction of summer vacation, and redefining of PMS system to build trust on management practices. Work ethics were strengthened through SOP rebuild, ‘Well done cards and Thank You Cards’ to appreciate the work done by employees and improving connect with leadership at all levels. All this led to a positive outlook of the employees helping Cadila achieve this goal.

“This journey has been the journey of every Cadilians, who literally were waiting for this change. A lot of initiatives were taken in the last year such as process simplification and making employee friendly policies to achieve this feat. Our challenge will now be to live up to the great expectations this certification has created. I am sure that this recognition puts responsibility on Cadila Leadership Team to succeed in this journey which has just begun. I am sure that the team will now initiate many industry first practices,” says Dr Sunil Singh, CHRO of Cadila.

The Great Place to Work Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for organizations across the globe. For an organization to get certified, 70% or more of its employee respondents should rate the organization as a great workplace and its people practices should be rated 2.5 or more on a 5-point scale by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. The Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.

Great Place to Work Certification Program is just the first step for Cadila in its journey to build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. The team is now working hard to improve on the categories where Cadila got average score to build an ideal workplace.

Cadila Pharma’s innovation-led drug discovery processes ensure health and well-being of people around the world. Being a care-focused, research-driven company, it is committed to complying with the highest ethical standards in clinical research and medical practice.