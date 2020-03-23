JICA
Globally, India ranks 120th among 122 countries in WaterAid's water quality index[1] and the Composite Water Management Index (CWMI) of NITI Aayog has confirmed that 70 percent of India's water supply is contaminated. These are the facts that show how difficult the challenge of water supply in this country is. In order to solve the shortage issue of the water supply and sewerage system, the GoI has formulated “Clean India Mission: Swachh Bharat Mission” and “Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)” in 2014, to promote the establishment of these infrastructures in the major cities. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has been working towards improving the condition of water in India, through both water supply and sewerage treatment projects. In this context, JICA observed World Water Day to lay impetus on supplying safe drinking water and mitigation of water resources pollution.
JICA is committed to improve India’s water quality and has extended ODA loans of over 722 billion Japanese Yen (approximately INR 46,000 crore) towards Water and Sanitation Projects across the country including Agra, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Delhi amongst other major cities. Through these projects, JICA has supported water supply for 30 million people in India.
Speaking on the occasion of World Water Day, Mr. Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India said, “Every citizen of the country has the right to access clean drinking water. With the rapid growth of population, the demand also increases. JICA understands the growing need for development of infrastructure and is making several strides to ensure water supply for all, and to develop sewerage facilities that can take care of the increased water usage. Supplying safe water and conservation of water resources are priority for the Government of India, and we fully support this effort by collaborating with the concerned Ministries and urban local bodies in India.” The amount of available water (per capital and per day) has increased from 37 litter (In 2007, Before the Project) to 90 litter (In 2017, After the Project completion) in Municipality area and from 10 litter (In 2007, Before the Project) to 40 litter (In 2017, After the Project completion) in Habitation area.
Established, by a specific law, as an incorporated administrative institution under the Government of Japan, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation, as a sole Japanese governmental agency in charge of ODA implementation. JICA is the world's largest bilateral donor agency. JICA works as a bridge between Japan and emerging countries, and provides assistance in forms of loan, grant and technical cooperation so that the emerging countries can strengthen their capabilities.
|Image Caption : Safe Water Distributions point enabled by JICA’s project in Dharmapuri Village, Tamil Nadu
