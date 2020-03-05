Biggest, most powerful car in its segment with unmatched driving dynamics.



Three striking design variants: the new SportX, xLine and M Sport.



Best in segment: 5 yrs / 60,000 kms service, maintenance and warranty. Special limited period offer starting INR 15,000 per year.



Unmatched offer from BMW Financial Services India: Ease of ownership with 5 year BMW 360˚ plan, assured buy-back.



#THEX1 #X1 #BMWX1 #PlayTheBigGame

BMW India has launched the new updated version of second-generation BMW X1 today. The new BMW X1 takes the limelight with its refreshed design, attractive features and sophisticated balance between driving dynamics and comfort. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in BS VI diesel and petrol variants at all BMW dealerships across India.



Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide – it reflects the global need the X1 serves. The X1 fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of modern ambitious future leaders who are redefining success – personally and professionally. They don’t hold back and live in the present, enjoying the thrill of success, celebrating each moment of their performance, here and now. They are fearless in playing the big game. The X1 is their ally in this thrilling journey of smashing status quo and setting new benchmarks. With the new 2020 BMW X1, we welcome them into the BMW world to experience the thrill of the ultimate driving machine which will add more thrill to their lives.”



The new BMW X1 adapts perfectly not only to a dynamic lifestyle but also to personal taste. It is available in three variants – the new SportX, xLine and M Sport. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design features that lend an individual personality to the car. SportX reflects the perfect combination of sporty and ‘X’ elements. xLine puts on a powerful character enhancing the car’s off-road looks. M Sport bestows a masculine character distinguishing itself as an elite sports model.



The new BMW X1 is available in two BS VI petrol and two BS VI diesel variants which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are as follows –

BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX (petrol) : INR 35,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine (petrol) : INR 38,70,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d xLine (diesel) : INR 39,90,000

BMW X1 sDrive20d M Sport (diesel) : INR 42,90,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The new BMW X1 is truly an all-rounder. It is not just a vehicle offer but a comprehensive package that addresses every need from accessibility and cost of ownership perspective. A novel introduction in the segment is a 5 years / 60,000 kilometres service and warranty package for the new BMW X1. The comprehensive solution includes the protective cover of BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Repair Inclusive. Together, they take care of Condition Based Service (CBS), maintenance work and warranty, allowing customers to focus on the one thing that matters – sheer driving pleasure. For customers booking the new BMW X1 in March, the package is available at a special price of just INR 15,000 per year for petrol variants and INR 20,000 per year for diesel variants. BMW India offers a variety of service plans, so customers also have the freedom to choose one according to duration and mileage of their preference.



BMW India Financial Services has introduced an unparalleled 5 year BMW 360˚ financial plan exclusively for customers booking the new BMW X1 in March. The extremely attractive plan includes low monthly payments starting INR 49,999, assured 5 year buy-back value of INR 15,00,000 and flexible end of term options. Customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.



The new BMW X1.



Enhanced X-ness: Even sharper design with a new larger kidney grille and LED lights, adding greater road presence and premium appeal.



Impressive Interior: Generous space with Panorama glass-roof now as standard, new 8.8” Central Display with touch screen functionality and Wireless Apple CarPlay®.



All-new comfort suspension for best-in-class dynamics and noticeably enhanced ride quality.



BMW BluePerformance: One of the cleanest diesel technologies in the world. ~99% less particulate matter (PM) and ~70% less nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx) than defined BS VI limits.



Three new exterior colors – Storm Bay, Misano Blue and Sunset Orange.



The sharper design of the new BMW X1 strengthens its authentic and powerful SAV character. With commanding proportions, high seating position and good road visibility, it has greater road presence than ever before. The exterior embodies a muscular and dominant character with precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces. The front has an imposing appearance with larger BMW grille and air intakes as well as striking new LED headlights with LED foglamps. The athletic side view is complemented by a dynamic wedge shape formed by the roofline, eye-catching character lines and window surfaces that taper towards the rear. The rear design underscores the car’s width and sporty stance with wrap-around LED rear lights, inlays in body color and bigger twin exhaust tailpipes.



The new BMW X1 has generous proportions, comfort and a feeling of spaciousness on the inside, thanks to an intelligent vehicle structure and smartly conceived interior configuration. Entry into the new BMW X1 is rather stylish with a welcome greeting ‘X1’ projected onto the ground from the side mirrors. Ample room for all occupants, along with horizontal surface design, create an ambience typical of a sports activity vehicle. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness and light is the large Panorama Glass Roof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The micro-activated carbon particulate filter ensures clean and fresh air inside the cabin. Comfortable seating is an important consideration for long journeys and traffic jams and the new BMW X1 offers electrical seat adjustment for both driver (with memory function) and passenger. M Sport offers Sport Seats for driver and front passenger. The rear seat backrest can be reclined for added comfort. Folding down the 40:20:40 split backrest increases boot capacity from 500 litres to 1,550 litres, making the versatility of new BMW X1 suitable for all kinds of journeys.



Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the BS VI petrol and diesel engines meld best-in-class power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20i produces an output of 192 hp and maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X1 sDrive20d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds.



The BMW X1 sDrive20i has fuel efficiency of 14.82 kms/ltr* and low CO2 emissions of 160 g/km*. The BMW X1 sDrive20d has fuel efficiency of 19.62 kms/ltr* and low CO2 emissions of 135 g/km*.



Using the Driving Experience Control switch, driver can change the driving character of the vehicle by choosing between different driving modes – ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.



The seven/eight speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function as standard. Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill.



A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies make for an entertaining and safe journey. The BMW X1 features a high-resolution 8.8-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions. Also available optionally is an extremely handy wireless charging station that doubles up as a power bank. Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera make parking in tight spots easier.



BMW Blue Performance is an important component of BMW EfficientDynamics which is dedicated to reduction of fuel consumption and emissions while also increasing power and driving pleasure. BMW BluePerformance Technology in the BMW X1 diesel engine reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) to 25 mg/km** and particulate matter to almost 0 mg/km**. This doesn’t affect the actual combustion process, so engine’s high level of efficiency is preserved. This means customers drive one of the cleanest diesel automobiles in the world.



Other BMW EfficientDynamics features in the new BMW X1 are Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.



The new BMW X1 comes loaded with BMW Safety technologies such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.



The new BMW X1 is complimented by a range of exciting lifestyle merchandise. Customers can add more flair to their personal style with merchandise such as t-shirts, jackets, caps, wristwatches, sunglasses, golfsport bags, sportsbags, coffee mugs, waterbottles, key rings, etc. For those who love to travel and lead an active lifestyle, BMW has a range of perfect travel companions – headphones, bluetooth speakers, umbrellas, trolley bags, rucksacks and backpacks. With baby racers and miniatures, there is something in store for kids as well.



*Performance data as measured in the emission test done under controlled conditions of environment, driving cycle, fuel etc. as specified in Rule 115 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.



**The new X1 BMW meets the BS VI equivalent Emission norms as per CMVR 115.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-india/



#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure