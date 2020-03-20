Time is right for the world to stand together and combat the perils of unprecedented crisis nCOVID19. Bringing the nation together in the fight against the Coronavirus, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nation address announced proactive measures for India to stay ahead of the curve in fighting the crisis.



Given that India is at the cusp stage of entering the critical stage of the pandemic, setting up of COVID-19 Economic response task force was welcomed step to closely monitor the situation unfolding and minimize the risk of contagion. It is imperative for Government and its citizens to face it together and work cohesively in tackling the health menace.



It is our national duty to take the PM’s concerns and advise seriously, and follow the protocols strictly to mitigate the potential economic crisis. Social distancing is crucial to follow and absolute need of an hour in combating against the global pandemic. India Inc. applauds Govt’s peculiar measures of Janta Curfew to reduce the stress on the nation's health infrastructure and avoid any panic situation. Self-resolve & patience is best approach to tide over the crisis.



COVID-19 task force set up under the leadership of hon’ble Finance Minister is a positive move for the India INC. It mainly aims to look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the sectors worst hit. Also, discussion will be open to salvage other sectors and businesses that might get worse due to prolong uncertainty with global pandemic. With Financial year- end around the counter, industries and companies are expecting rescheduling the time frame to oblige the statutory mandates and grant relief across the economy. Given to understand that Economic response task force will evaluate and bail out necessary packages for the worst hit sectors like Travel & Tourism, Retail & Hospitality, MSME’s and other sectors to coup out of the prolonged economic crisis. Also, when it comes to Construction & Real estate who is the second largest employment generating sector and having cascading impact on the 269 allied industries watch out for quintessential economic intervention to save the positive net worth company turning into NPA.



The PM urged citizens to follow the advisories issued by state and central governments to fight Coronavirus. Restraint, he pointed out, is compulsory to protect ourselves and remain healthy. His request to citizens was that for the coming weeks, people should go out of their homes only if essential.



We as a nation should also support the PM’s efforts to involve citizens in the fight against COVID-19.