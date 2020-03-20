Aster DM Healthcare
In the wake of the on-going coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Aster DM Healthcare and Aster Volunteers have launched a 24/7 COVID-19 Support Centre for people from across India. The tele-triage (assessment of the condition and appropriate guidance for treatment) service will be free for everyone across India who are seeking medical help if they suspect they have symptoms related to the novel coronavirus disease. India has reported 153 cases and appropriate precautionary measures need to be adopted to curb its spread by identifying and reporting the symptoms early on.
Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 1.3 million+ lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 282,254 individuals through mobile medical camps; 165,652 people have benefitted from basic life support trainings and 35,440 free surgeries as well as health investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 110 differently abled people and treated 525, 517 people through 3,584 medical camps. The aid programme in Somali land, Jordan, Bangladesh and Kerala has benefitted 288,158 people; while 20,920 children have benefitted under Child Health & Wellness initiatives. Aster Volunteers have also undertaken 131 initiatives towards Sustainability & Community Connect.
Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals, and clinics. We have over 20,000 plus dedicated employees across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.
