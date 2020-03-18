Asia Today Research and Media

Asia Today Research and Media, along with PERSON (People for Education Research Scholarship and Outward Nutrition), organized the 10th edition of Asia Education Summit and Awards in association with India Today as Telecast Partner, a ceremony to acknowledge and felicitate the leading contributors who have taken the initiative to bring a pleasant and powerful change in the field of education. The event was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi recently. Asia Education Summit was an open platform that brought together some of India’s most brilliant minds to share their strategies and insights about how one can face and embrace the opportunities and challenges in education. And the awards were based on a research study and opinion surveys conducted by Asia Today Research and Media. Shri Ramdas Athawale (Hon’ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India), Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Hon’ble Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Govt. of India), Smt. Maneka Gandhi (Hon’ble Member of Parliament and Former Cabinet Minister, Govt. of India), Shri Shyam Jaju (Hon’ble National Vice President of BJP), Shri Avinash Rai Khanna (Hon’ble National Vice President of BJP), Shri Sunil V. Deodhar (Hon’ble National Secretary, BJP), Shri Satya Narayan Jatiya (Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chairman HRD Parliament committee, Govt. of India), Smt. Jaya Prada (Indian Film Actress and former Member of Parliament) and Shri Sunil Bharala (Hon’ble Minister of State Labour Welfare Council, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh) were the Chief Guests & Guests of Honour at the gala ceremony and gave away the award certificates & trophies to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across India. Some of the awardees and their award titles for the Asia Education Summit and Awards 2020 were as follows: SACRED HEART SCHOOL- MOST TRUSTED PUBLIC SCHOOL IN PUNJAB

– LIFE TIME EDUCATION EXCELLENCE OF THE YEAR- NURSING BILLABONG HIGH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL REWA– BEST INNOVATIVE SCHOOL IN REWA V N Prasad (Vice President) – Asia Today Research and Media said that the winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in the field of education. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contributions have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.

