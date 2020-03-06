Arvind Limited

“Sensation, Reflection and #Lit, highlight this year’s theme of United by Indigo”

Latest offering of innovative, stylish & high-performance denim & apparel for India Denims have evolved in the past 150 years from being Miners Workwear to Poor Man’s Utility, to a hallmark of rebellious youth, into high fashion sensibilities. Today, Denims have found acceptance as Lifestyle Apparel and people from all walks of life, gender & age groups wear Jeans as a 24X7 product. Be it for work, party or play, denim is in demand!



Indian Jeanswear market has been consistently growing in double digits. Jeans have made inroads into Corporate Wear. Women’s changing lifestyle & preferences are favoring Jeanswear. Youngsters transition seamlessly from their work routines into the party & outdoor mode, in the same pair of Jeans. Demands on aesthetics, performance & functionality of Denim fabric & Apparel are expanding very quickly.



Stimulated by the acceleration in the sector, Arvind, the $2 billion textile-to-technology conglomerate, announced the launch of its latest collection, United by Indigo – a collection for the forthcoming Festive 2020 Season In India, that thoughtfully balances the legacy of authentic denim with future possibilities to capture the essence of the present-day global trends. The Lycra Company, a market leader in functional & performance speciality – stretch yarn technology, Co-hosted today’s event. They have been Arvind’s Innovation partner since many years and have collaborated to deliver multiple unique & successful products to the Indian market.



At the unveiling held in Mumbai today, Arvind Denims debuted the INFIKNITY Range, representing infinite possibilities in Indigo Inspired active wear Lifestyle, using a range of technology adaptations in Knitting. Also, on display were the latest up-dates on the already popular range of MUTANTS that blend the ruggedness & durability of traditional Jeanswear with comfort & supple softness of real knits. The widely acknowledged BLOCKBUSTER range of Denims that Democratized Jeans for a wider Indian population, were also on display. Apart from these, up-dates in the AZURITE, BOOMERANG & SELF-EDGE range of products were well appreciated.



At the core of the collection is the central theme of “Sensation”, with surfaces & hand feel that tease our senses & make us feel plush, warm & cared for.



Talking about the latest United by Indigo Festive 2020 collection, Mr. Aamir Akhtar, CEO, Arvind Denims said, “This collection celebrates the potential of collaborations and technology lead innovation. We are constantly inspired by the Consumer’s free spirited pursuit of an experiential lifestyle. Our shared passion & love for Indigo unites and binds us. The Indian Festive Season is a celebration of the Human spirit. We have chosen three mood boards, namely Sensation, Reflection and #LIT that represent our view on the season.”



Arvind recognizes the critical role of trade channel partners in expanding its reach into the Indian Denim Market. It actively collaborates with its Channel Partners to study & respond to emerging consumer trends across all segments of the denim market. Caring for the environment, Economic & Social Impact, are a way of life at Arvind and it is a pioneer in making denims increasingly sustainable and eco-friendly.

About Arvind Limited:



Arvind is India’s largest denim manufacturer and ranks among the top three in the world. It produces over 100 million meters of denim fabrics and 8 million pairs of jeans every year. A pioneer of the denim revolution in India, Arvind has introduced many firsts in the denim industry including various IP-led designs and technologies since the early 1980s. Today, Arvind powers some of the most iconic denim brands across Europe, US, and Asia. Taking denim’s flair for expression and adding multiple dimensions to it, Arvind is fashioning the fabrics of the future. The company is democratizing denim consumption and is working towards infusing it in the lifestyle of the Indian population.



Arvind has a world-class experience center, ARVIND DENIM LAB (ADL), which provides the services of co-creation, innovation, trend services and marketing communications for its partners.