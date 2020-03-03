Aragen Bioscience, Inc, a fully owned subsidiary of GVK BIO and a leading large molecule CRO, and University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the top-ranked young university in Australia, are pleased to announce a collaboration to accelerate biologics R&D in Australia.

This partnership between UTS and Aragen unites the capabilities, experience, and expertise of two leading organizations to assist the Australian biopharma and biotech industries advance their ideas into medicines.

“Under this collaboration, customers can leverage Aragen’s proprietary, cutting edge, royalty-free CHO DG-44 expression system for therapeutic antibody production. Downstream clinical development and manufacturing requirements can be met through UTS’s Biologics Innovation Facility (BIF), providing the Australian Biopharmaceutical Industry with a seamless solution from Concept through Clinic,” said Dr. Axel Schleyer, CEO, Aragen Bioscience.

“We are delighted to partner with one of the top Australian institutions – UTS which has the infrastructure and knowhow to support large molecule clinical development,” said Manni Kantipudi, Chairman, Aragen, & Chief Executive Officer, GVK BIO. “The Aragen team is recognized globally for its antibody research, having discovered three Novel Biological Entities (NBE’s) that are now commercial. Through this collaboration with UTS, we expect to support the local industry by bringing together knowhow, experience, and world class infrastructure that marries speed, innovation, and costs.”

UTS Faculty of Science Business Development Manager, Dr Andrew Groth, said: “UTS welcomes the strategic partnership with Aragen to provide comprehensive but affordable cell line and expression technology solutions to Australian research communities and start-ups, to tackle the critical bottleneck during pre- and early-clinical stages of biologics development.”

About Aragen

Aragen Bioscience, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GVK BIO, is a leading contract research organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Aragen Bioscience offers a diverse set of in vitro and in vivo services for the discovery, production, characterization, activity and efficacy assessment and development of biologic and diagnostic products. www.aragenbio.com

About UTS and UTS Biologics Innovation Facility

UTS is the top-ranked young university in Australia. With a vision to be a leading public university of technology recognized for their global impact. UTS is committed to practical innovation and research that benefits industry and society. The UTS Biologics Innovation Facility (BIF) is an unmatched Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) training, research and scale-up manufacture bioprocessing facility designed to drive opportunities using state of the art equipment and best practice processing techniques. UTS BIF delivers the world’s best practice training in bioprocessing through licensing the curriculum from the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) based in Ireland. UTS BIF collaborates with GE Healthcare Life Sciences in facility design and equipment based on pilot-scale single-use technology. https://www.uts.edu.au/