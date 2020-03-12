Built on robust principles of Design Thinking, Adrenalin Max to increase employee engagement for stronger business results



Partnered with Microsoft in Product Development to leverage exceptional experiences



Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a global HR software solutions company that is transforming how organizations hire and manage talent, announced the launch of their new product Adrenalin Max, the end-to-end HCM Solution to empower organisations with enhanced user experience and deeper employee engagement platform. Built on the robust principles of Design Thinking, Adrenalin Max is set to empower businesses with strategic insights to meet the growing demand for HR tech to enable organisations, maximise business growth and employee productivity. Adrenalin continues its partnership with Microsoft in Product Development and technology to leverage exceptional experience.

HR leaders are under more pressure than ever to effectively manage and develop their people as they encounter a new world where technology is reshaping every job, alternative work arrangements are becoming the norm, and speed of agility is key to survival. Today, HR is no longer an administrative function. It is playing a very strategic role in recruitment, on-boarding, career management, performance management, employee engagement, succession planning. Driven by customer demand, Adrenalin has made significant and unique investments to build solutions that support a multi-faceted workforce, new ways of working, and a distributed workplace.



With new advancements, Adrenalin Max offers an unprecedented level of sophistication in terms of functionality, in both its width and depth, an attractive UI & UX that offers autonomy and independence to the user, APIs that allow for integration to any other enterprise application, extensibility which offers simplified customisation. Additionally, BOTs built with AI capabilities offers a conversation-based assistance for the tech savvy employee.



Powered by Design Thinking, Adrenalin Max is the next-generation HR Management solution that offers any-device access, a consumer-grade user experience, embedded analytics, proactive compliance, and more for managing the entire HR functions of the organisation.



Commenting about the launch of Adrenalin Max, Mr. Sridhar Ganesh, MD & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Limited said, “Today’s organizations need new ways to engage and inspire a fluid workforce that brings its technology expectations to the workplace. Inspired by Design Thinking, Adrenalin Max fundamentally reshapes the relationship between employees and the organisations where they work – creating new levels of collaboration that were never thought possible. Technology is changing the future of work, and Adrenalin Max will empower the change in the future of HR management.”



Dr. Ravichandran Kanniappan, Senior VP – Product Innovation at Adrenalin eSystems Limited said, “Adrenalin Max offers organisations immediate and quantifiable benefits such as increased productivity, time savings, cost reduction and process automation. The new design and navigation has been built keeping the user in focus.”



Adrenalin’s customers, about seven hundred and still counting, spread across national and international geographies, across different industry verticals, and with over 1 million users on premise and on cloud, has given the perfect platform to understand, diagnose and define its new offering!