Recently, Svatantra Microfin received an award for its innovative end-to-end in-house App ‘Saathi’ in BFSI Category at the Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Summit & Awards 2020. Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. is a next-gen microfinance organisation which offers micro-loans to women entrepreneurs in rural region of the country.

In 2017, “Saathi” was culminated with a vision to promote financial inclusion at deep rural areas with help of technology disruption. The prestigious award fortifies Company’s consistent and successful execution of 100% end-to-end mobility for an entire spectrum of operations in areas such as loan originating system, loan management system, and collections.

Svatantra aimed to create digital footprints of its rural women borrowers in the banking mainstream through cashless disbursements as well as cashless collections, this has been made true through Saathi. Further, with the help of technology, Saathi has reached and offered cashless Mediclaim to more than 7 lakh customers and till date settled more than INR.17 crs of medical insurance claims. Adding to this Ms. Ananya Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Svatantra Microfin, Chairperson Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Limited and Co-Chairman of ASSOCHAM Microfinance, said “I share this award with the entire Svatantra family, the team, our clients and our vendors. I remember putting down a framework saying we need to simplify the process and differentiate ourselves keeping with the government's plan of digitisation and financial inclusion. Three years later, the team has indeed made it possible and here we are!"

About Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. (SMPL)

Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 by Ms. Ananya Birla. It started its operations in Mar-13. In a short span SMPL has emerged as the most differentiated process and technology driven microfinance entity, which offers micro-credit at the lowest rates in the country. SMPL today with a team of 3700+ employees serves over 939,177 rural customers across 14 states with a GLP of INR 2,388.81 Crs. The organisation provides complete and affordable financial and non-financial solutions to rural women who are entrepreneurs themselves. The company was one of the first microfinance institution to receive the Non-Banking Financial Company – Microfinance Institution (NBFC-MFI) license from the Reserve Bank of India. With a central aim of financial inclusion, SMPL is the only MFI with 100% cashless disbursements facilitating activation of bank accounts for its clients. In addition to the Economic Times BFSI Innovation Tribe Summit & Awards 2020, SMPL’s list of Industry recognition includes: Skoch Financial Inclusion and Deepening Award in 2014, Skoch order of merit 2017, and BFSI CTO Summit best technology initiative 2017. The company is also CRISIL rated A+ and ICRA graded M1.

For more information about the company please visit www.svatantramicrofin.com