WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced the appointment of Jason Liberty to the company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee effective February 14, 2020. Jason brings over 20 years of strategic finance experience and deep domain expertise in the Travel vertical to WNS. Currently, Jason is the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the world’s second largest cruise line. He is responsible for overseeing the company’s Finance and Accounting, Strategic Planning, Information Technology, Legal, and Risk Management functions. Before joining Royal Caribbean in 2005, Jason was a senior manager with KPMG, LLP.
This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
