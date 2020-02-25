Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been recognized as the ‘Best Global Systems Integrator’ by leading data platform company, Looker, during the 2019 Looker Partner Summit.



Wipro received the award for its significant investment towards building the comprehensive Looker services practice in 2019. The award also recognizes a commitment to executive alignment, new business development, strategic planning, cross-selling, new offering development and overall partnership excellence.



Wipro’s global expertise complemented by Looker’s technology portfolio, supports several large enterprises to realize the full potential of their cloud infrastructure investment and helps them in their transformation to Intelligent Enterprise. The partnership helps customers take smarter decisions by delivering insights on cloud data through extraction and loading, governed transformation, and discovery and visualizations. Together, Wipro and Looker provide a remarkable value, driven by collaboration, commitment and thought leadership around next-gen technologies.



Keenan Rice, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Looker said, “We are happy to recognize Wipro as the Best Global Systems Integrator 2019. Wipro empowers intelligent enterprises to simplify their Business Intelligence landscape and make the migration to powerful modern cloud database solutions and Looker, easier. We are always working together to help businesses of all sizes, geographies and industries achieve lower operating costs, improve time to market, increase flexibility, and achieve better collaboration and business decision-making.”



Jayant Prabhu, Vice President and Global Head, Data, Analytics & AI, Wipro Limited said, “Building a collaborative ecosystem has helped us innovate at speed and enabled business transformation for our clients. We are honoured to be the first choice as a partner for cloud-based insights implementation. This recognition strengthens our ability to leverage the partner ecosystem and provide world-class services to our clients. We are committed towards providing an exceptional customer experience for clients expediting their data to decisions journey, making them a truly Intelligent Enterprise.”

About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.