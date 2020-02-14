Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Capital Markets – Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2020: Beating the Slowdown with Data.



In the report, Everest Group studied the vision and capability of 29 IT service providers for Capital Markets ADS. It also evaluated the market impact generated by each IT service provider.



Wipro emerged as a Leader owing to various factors such as its strong domain focused modernization story, which has led to continuous doubled-digit growth over last two years in the Capital markets ADS space. Clients have specifically appreciated Wipro’s solutioning flexibility within deals.



“The uncertain macro-economic environment has slowed transformation timelines and decision-making for the capital markets industry. Customer-facing functions are being disintermediated by digital-native FinTechs. At the same time, margin pressure is forcing capital markets firms to develop alternatives to their traditional offerings,” according to Ronak Doshi, Vice President, Everest Group. “Significant growth momentum – backed by a strong business-first modernization story, credible investments in cloud- and automation-specific accelerators to support migration exercises, and client appreciation of solutioning flexibility has helped Wipro secure a position as a Leader and Star Performer on the Everest Group Application and Digital Service in Capital Markets – Services PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2020.”



Keyur Maniar, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Securities and Capital Markets, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be positioned as a Leader and Star Performer. We have improved our position in line with outcomes delivered and thereby validated our commitment and attendant execution to deliver industry leading application services and solutions across buy side, sell side, and market infrastructure firms. We will continue to invest in domain capabilities, digital led innovation and localization, all at scale, to deliver highly contextualized solutions in line with our vision for our Securities and Capital Markets customers.”



To view the full report, please click HERE

