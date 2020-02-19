‘Urban Chronicles’ – a graphic short story collection by Ms Nita Bajoria was launched at Oxford Book Store recently by acclaimed singer, Ms Usha Uthup, danseuse, Ms Tanushree Shankar and entrepreneur, Ms Swati Gautam. Post the launch of the book, an insightful panel discussion on ‘Urban Women in Contemporary India’ was held which was moderated by Ms Oindrilla Dutt.



The infrastructure of built environment categorized by urban sociology has always been a subject of an enigma. Urban Chronicles series is a collection of 3 graphic short stories – Balcony, Smell & Mrs Ramachandran. Unlike typical genres of a comic book, this series is one of its kind that explores life in a metro.



“City dwellers are often accused of escaping from their agrarian life towards the comforts of a bourgeois metropolis. But is it true? Is a cosmopolitan devoid of struggles and hardships? My stories are humble attempts to explore the above questions through some light hearted tales that capture this alienated and fragmented reality through an imaginative weave of words and illustrations. Tinged with suspicion, all the three stories, in the first series of Urban Chronicles, are grounded in the contemporary era. While in one a husband tries tackling his suspecting wife, in another, a neighbour’s curiosity brings forth an unexpected truth. And then there is our GBG, aka Gossip Brewers Group who will go to any extent to find out spicy secrets of their society,” said Ms Nita Bajoria, Author.



The illustrations of the book are done by Mr Pradipta Mukherjee.



Through this book, Ms Nita Bajoria aims to revive the reading habit of women which they had almost forgotten in the midst of the hectic Urban life. Urban Chronicles published by Bee Books and priced at Rs 189/- will be available across all the leading book stores of the country and major online platforms.

About the author:



Nita Bajoria, born in the city of Joy, Kolkata, considers herself as a budding writer. She left her business to pursue her childhood passion of writing in 2013. Her short stories have been featured in several print magazines like Women's Era, Phenomenal Literature, Reading Hour, E-fiction, Inkdraft and Children's World. Some of her personal travel stories have appeared in Alive, DNA and Airports India Magazine. The smell of new land and books keeps her motivated. She aspires to touch hearts of as many people through her writings. ‘The Leap’ is her debut novel published in 2018.