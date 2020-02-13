Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, India’s finest fashion jewellery brand, has recently opened its biggest store in India at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The store was inaugurated by Tollywood actress Payal Rajput (Rx 100 fame), in the presence of media and management.

This is Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery’s 6th store in Hyderabad and 37th in the country. Spread across 3000 sq. ft, the store has more than 10,000 designs on display in Antique, Kundan, Zircon, Temple and Contemporary jewellery. Other outlets of Kushal’s in Hyderabad are located at Next Galleria Mall Punjagutta, Himayatnagar, Sarath City Capital Mall, Forum Sujana Mall and DSL Virtue Mall at Uppal.

During the inauguration Payal Rajput said, “It is a great honour to be associated with Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery and launch their biggest store in the country. The thing I like most about Kushal’s is that they have choices which varies from Traditional to Modern designs. We women attend so many functions and events; where we do not repeat our outfits, then why should we compromise on the jewellery. I am spoilt for choices at Kushal’s, not sure what to buy and what not to. I recommend every woman in Hyderabad to come visit this grand store and witness the wide collections on display.”



Mr. Ankit Gulechha, Marketing Director, Kushal's Fashion Jewellery, said, “We’re glad to have Payal Rajput with us on this special occasion. We are excited to inaugurate our biggest store in India at Jubilee Hills. People of Hyderabad love their jewellery and they are updated with the latest trends and fashion. We have curated a collection which includes a wide range of Indian fashion jewellery as well as an exclusive line of western jewellery. Recently we launched “Kids Jewellery Collection”. This is our 6th store in Hyderabad and we’re thrilled with the overwhelming response we have got from this city and are confident of catering to the growing demand for designer fashion jewellery which is both exclusive and of high quality.”



Renowned for their distinguished designs with intricate craftsmanship, Kushal’s takes pride in reinventing fashion jewellery for women. The brand is known for their versatile traditional and contemporary designs, exceptional product quality and grandeur stores. Believing that any woman can be stylish and fashionable, Kushal’s is a one stop destination for jewellery for all occasions, be it traditional, formal or casual. The collection includes a wide range of fashion jewellery encompassing divine Silver Temple jewellery, timeless Antique jewellery, resplendent Kundan jewellery, dazzling Zircon jewellery, impactful Oxidised silver and much more. The entire designer range is available on their website www.kushals.com, which also offers worldwide delivery.



Other members who were present at the event were Managing Director Mr. Tansukh Raj Gulechha, Directors Nandish Gulechha, Dipesh Gulechha and Mitin Jain and Family members Ashok Chopra and Navratan Mehta.