The India Digital Summit, the flagship event of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is one of the biggest conferences for the digital industry. Honorable Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & IT and Law & Justice, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad., who is the chief guest, will deliver the inaugural address at the Summit.

The summit, in its 14th year, is the perfect platform to discuss topics that include – Policies, Advertising, Digital Commerce, Start-up Ecosystem, Emerging Tech, and other Digital trends. India which is on the verge of taking the next digital leap with over 451 million monthly active internet users is now second only to China in terms of internet users.

The digital world associates this summit with being one of the largest annual gatherings for business leaders, industry veterans & marketers. This year, the summit is expecting a footfall of more than 1800 delegates from Senior and Mid-level management. The delegates are from diversified industry backgrounds such as Cloud, E-commerce, Travel, Automobile, as well as Technology. The executives of leading agencies and digital experts from FMCG and BFSI brands, as well as Payment Regulators will all be participating at the summit.

With an eye to empowering the nation’s growing digital economy and bolstering Government of India’s commitment to transform a connected nation by creating a new digital ecosystem, the India Digital Summit will be the platform for thought leaders to pursue the goal. Industry leaders like Amit Agarwal of Amazon; Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM; Sanjeev Bikhchandani of Info Edge will be sharing their views while pioneering startup leaders like Farid Ahsan of Sharechat; Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO IndiaMART; Swati Bhargava of Cashkaro; Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8; Sai Srinivas of MPL will share their insights.

With automation growing by leaps and bounds, a report on ‘Intelligent Automation – A Key Catalyst for India’s Economic Growth’ will be released. Milan Sheth of Automation Anywhere will speak about the Impact and potential of automation on the Indian economy.

Another highlight will be the address by Smt. Aruna Sundararajan, Former Telecom Secretary and Chairman of the Telecom Commission. The two day summit will feature a series of Leadership Talks by Shri Baijayant Panda, Vice President, BJP & Former Member of Parliament; Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Sequoia; Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra and vice-chairman, IAMAI.

Along with Leadership Talks, the India Digital Summit will have sessions like Four rules of customer engagement to create customer-for-life, Future of Video Content: One Billion Screens, Digital 2020 – Learnings and Way Forward, Technical solutions for tackling online piracy and many more.

The 14th India Digital Summit will be held on February 05 & 06, 2020 at The Lalit, New Delhi.

About IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India [IAMAI] is a young and vibrant association with ambitions of representing the entire gamut of digital businesses in India. It was established in 2004 by the leading online publishers, but in the last 16 years has come to effectively address the challenges facing the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, ecommerce and mobile & digital payments among others.



Sixteen years after its establishment, the association is still the only professional industry body representing the online and mobile VAS industry in India. The association is registered under the Societies Act and is a recognized charity in Maharashtra. With a membership of 300 plus Indian and MNC companies, offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the association is well placed to work towards charting a growth path for the digital industry in India.