The 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, organized by NürnbergMesse, kick-started with a grand inaugural ceremony by Ms. Sonia Prashar, Chairperson & Managing Director, NürnbergMesse India along with other overseas Dignitaries. The five-day mega show features Furniture Production Technologies, Woodworking Machinery, Tools, Fittings, Accessories, Raw Materials and Products. It is being held from February 27-March 2, 2020 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

The mega show focuses on carpentry, skilling, innovation, automation and digitalization with the aim to drive Indian furniture manufacturing and woodworking industry and establish India as one of the top manufacturing destinations in the region, in sync with Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision. More than 875 exhibitors from over 50 countries have participated in the show.

Spread over 65,000 sq. meters plus area with 5 dedicated themed halls and 12 country pavilions from Canada, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malaysia, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Sweden, USA has become the centre of attraction of the show.

"We are delighted to present the 11th edition of INDIAWOOD, which has witnessed remarkable growth. The 2020 edition is expected to bring more exhibitors, visitors and newer technology and innovations to the forefront and will continue to remain the most important meeting place for the woodworking Industry in the Indian subcontinent," said Peter Ottmann, CEO, NürnbergMesse GmbH.

Embraced by top international companies like BIESSE, FELDER, GRASS, HAFELE, HETTECH, HOMAG, REHAU, RENNER ITALIA, SCM & many more from various product categories, INDIAWOOD 2020 is all set to fuel the potential of the Indian wood working industry and establish the highest benchmarks in the exhibitions area.

As the woodworking industry’s pioneering show, INDIAWOOD is organizing multiple seminars on latest trends and innovations including subjects like ‘raw material sourcing’. There shall also be skill development programs by the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council of India.

Jürgen Köppel, President – Eumabois, continues to remain upbeat about the scope of the Indian market and the opportunities it offers. "Indian manufacturers are upgrading their production and developing new business models as India transitions from developing to an advanced economy. INDIAWOOD is an essential event for the Indian woodworking technology market, and on display are the latest innovations and trends. We look forward to meeting all the stakeholders in Bengaluru," he said.

Visitors from all quarters including furniture manufacturers, kitchen manufacturers, saw millers, board manufacturers, fittings and component manufactures, traders, architects, builders and interior designers have been pre-registering for the event with great enthusiasm. They can look forward to the latest in technologies, materials and innovations over the five-day event. The show attracts visitors from all across the country and neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Middle East.

To enhance the visitor experience, INDIAWOOD has also introduced a customized & personalized visitor badge upon pre-registering; furthermore, visitors can also set business meetings through the INDIAWOOD APP.

"INDIAWOOD is a significant event that brings an altogether new experience like never before. It is the biggest ever, not-to-be-missed, all-encompassing forum for business, networking and insights on market and technology across the woodworking fraternity. From upskilling the carpenters to discovering innovative solutions to forging strategic brand alliances, INDIAWOOD 2020 is the place to be," shared Sonia Prashar, Chairperson & Managing Director, NürnbergMesse India.

INDIAWOOD 2020: Highlights

For the first time ever, INDIAWOOD 2020 will also feature NürnbergMesse’ s latest addition, INDIA MATTRESSTECH & UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO which complements INDIAWOOD perfectly with new pavilions featuring mattress and upholstery production technology, machinery & supplies.

For more detailed information, please visit www.indiawood.com

