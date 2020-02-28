100 plus importers from 25 plus countries will visit the specialised Reverse Buyer Seller Meet

Ind-Texpo Edition 2.0 – Sets the wave for Responsible Sourcing of Indian Textiles

Ind-Texpo 2020 – a specialised Reverse Buyer Seller Meet in its 2nd edition, will take place at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu from 17-19 March 2020. This one-stop sourcing platform for a variety of textiles across the value chain is organised by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL). It is supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Show Highlights

Featuring over 100+ quality importers visiting from over 25+ countries/regions

75+ Indian Textile companies to exhibit with the latest product offerings

Showcasing Indian Textiles “Farm to Fashion”

Textile Innovations showcased by selective suppliers

Sourcing made simple under one roof

The 2nd edition will witness 100+ quality importers visiting the show from over 25+ countries and regions in their pursuit for de-risking their businesses and developing alternative sources of supplies on account of the shutdown in China due to the outbreak of 2019 – nCoV.

The event showcases top quality yarns, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, and choicest home textiles to include range of living room, bed, bath and kitchen products ‘Made in India’.

Buyers from countries including Colombia, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, UAE, Middle East, Ethiopia, Kenya, etc. have already confirmed their registration to visit the show. There have also been increased enquiries from importers in EU and other countries to source Indian yarn, fabrics and home textiles.

Over 70+ Indian companies are expected to exhibit at the show with their latest product offerings and selective innovations to connect with the leading buyers from international markets.

As a part of its business matchmaking program, Ind-Texpo 2020 will also feature exclusive B2B Meetings for the exhibiting companies to spend quality time with overseas buyers based on a pre-determined schedule of time slots during the exhibition.

Ind-Texpo, since its launch edition, has been successful in integrating the textile value chain at a single global trading platform. Alongside the exhibition, the event also facilitates exchange of high-quality market intelligence to support industry efforts to attain a competitive edge and move up the value chain with a renewed vigour and better understanding of global trade.

Ind-Texpo 2020 holds the promise of being a perfect platform to take the industry forward. With just a few stalls available, Dr. K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman – TEXPROCIL appeals to Indian companies to come and explore the business opportunities made available at this unique one-stop sourcing platform.

For more information, visit: www.ind-texpo.com or write to us on email: events@ind-texpo.com