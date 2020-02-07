Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering services organization has partnered with PTC, a global software solutions company, to provide next-generation Smart Manufacturing & Digital Transformation solutions to the manufacturing industry worldwide.



As a Platinum Global Systems Integrator (GSI) of PTC, Tata Technologies will leverage its rich domain knowledge in manufacturing and global experience in product engineering to deliver differentiated digital transformation solutions through the innovative PTC product portfolio.



Tata Technologies will support the entire suite of PTC solutions including the ThingWorx®, Vuforia®, Windchill®, Creo®, and Servigistics® solutions. This collaboration will further augment Tata Technologies’ strong capabilities in Product Engineering, PLM, Product manufacturing services and strengthen the bouquet of Smart Manufacturing solutions including Digital Twin, AR/VR solutions thereby helping Tata Technologies develop innovative solutions to address business challenges of the manufacturing industry.



Warren Harris, CEO and MD, Tata Technologies said, “Tata Technologies with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables the manufacturing industry to build and realize better products. Through this global collaboration, we aim to further accelerate our customer’s digital transformation journey by offering targeted solutions that leverage our intimate understanding of the manufacturing industry and PTC’s solution portfolio.”



“The collaboration with Tata Technologies brings together our combined market leadership and manufacturing industry solutions to support our joint customers on their digital transformation journeys. We are pleased to be working with Tata Technologies to deliver differentiated manufacturing solutions through the innovative PTC product portfolio,” said Ravi Asrani, SVP, GSI Strategic Alliances, PTC.



Doosan Bobcat, one of the first joint customers of this partnership further added, “Selecting both PTC's PLM solutions and Tata Technologies as the 'joint implementation partner’ assures us of an unparalleled transformation of our business and we wish this partnership the very best.”

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, Windchill, Creo, Servigistics and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.



About Tata Technologies



Tata Technologies is a global innovator in developing advanced product design, engineering, and R&D consulting services, enabling leading manufacturers create better, safer, greener, faster and experiential mobility solutions. Committed to ‘Engineering a better world’, through agile, collaborative innovation, sustainable technologies, and processes, the company has over 9000 innovators serving clients worldwide shaping the future of mobility. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, Tata Technologies is a premier partner specializing in next-generation product lifecycle management, and digital enterprise solutions. For more information, please visit www.tatatechnologies.com.



About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)



PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.



For more information visit PTC.com