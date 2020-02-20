Bajaj Finance Ltd.
|
The number of phishing, PIN based frauds, tele-phishing, and other scams have increased significantly in recent times. Opting for a card protection plan like the Wallet Care from Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv can offer you a financial safety net if you ever fall prey to an incident of credit card or debit card fraud.
Offered under the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category, the plan offers coverage of up to Rs.2 lakh at a nominal premium of just Rs. 599. The following are some of the features that the plan offers.
Block your debit/credit cards instantly
Easy application process
PAN card replacement
Other than Wallet Care, you may explore more than 80 affordable plans offered under Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions. Some of the plans offered under the category are ATM Assault & Robbery Cover, Purse Care, Mobile Screen Insurance, Key Safeguard, and more. With premiums starting at as low as Rs.79, these Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions are designed to cover you against a range of risks and mishaps.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in
|
Violet Vaz,
|
Kamalprit Singh,