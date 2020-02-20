The number of phishing, PIN based frauds, tele-phishing, and other scams have increased significantly in recent times. Opting for a card protection plan like the Wallet Care from Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv can offer you a financial safety net if you ever fall prey to an incident of credit card or debit card fraud.

Offered under the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category, the plan offers coverage of up to Rs.2 lakh at a nominal premium of just Rs. 599. The following are some of the features that the plan offers.

Block your debit/credit cards instantly

The Wallet Care plan allows you to block all your debit/credit cards instantly by making a single phone call. This eliminates the need for you to contact each bank separately to block each of your payment card. This service is accessible 24X7 from anywhere in the world.



Emergency travel and hotel assistance

With the Wallet Care plan, you can avail emergency financial assistance in case you have lost your wallet and are stranded without cash or cards while on a trip. The financial advance can go up to Rs.40,000 in India and Rs.80,000 abroad.

Easy application process

You can apply for the Wallet Care plan by filling in your details in the online application form and pay the premium of Rs.599 using debit/credit card, UPI, Mobile Wallet, or Net Banking.

PAN card replacement

In case your PAN card is misplaced or stolen, you can avail assistance to get a duplicate PAN card with the help of the Wallet Care plan.

Other than Wallet Care, you may explore more than 80 affordable plans offered under Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions. Some of the plans offered under the category are ATM Assault & Robbery Cover, Purse Care, Mobile Screen Insurance, Key Safeguard, and more. With premiums starting at as low as Rs.79, these Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions are designed to cover you against a range of risks and mishaps.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

