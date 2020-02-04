The company migrated operations to SAP H1 Business One ERP solution in December 2019.

Medihub Sciencetec Private Limited (SPICTRA), one of India’s premier healthcare device companies, and part of AM International, Singapore announced the implementation of SAP H1 Business One enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for its business operations. The initiative is part of SPICTRA’s efforts towards technology implementation and digitisation to enhance customer engagement.

Congratulating the team on this successful endeavour, Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, AM International, Singapore said, "The migration to the SAP H1 Business One platform adds to SPICTRA's competitive advantage. It will enable the team to streamline operations and accelerate decision-making with timely insights. At AM International, technology initiatives and digitisation will continue as key business enablers for being future-ready."



Specifically, SPICTRA aims to achieve the following goals through the organisation-wide integration of SAP H1 Business One ERP:

Process flow simplification by presenting a stand-alone and integrated performance of all departmental activities.

Cost and resource optimisation based on real-time financial insights.

Supply chain transparency by enabling traceability from the manufacturing unit to the relationship managers and vendors.

SAP Business One is a globally-renowned ERP solution. It automates key functions across the organisation, including finance, operations, and human resources. The implementation of the ERP solution will boost SPICTRA's business with real-time data and better decision-making. By making core processes more effective and efficient, the initiative will deliver visibility across the organisation’s ecosystem.

About Medihub Sciencetec Limited (www.spictra.com)

An inspiring, innovation-driven medical technologies firm – SPICTRA offers quality products and services across the technology spectrum of health care. Our products, manufactured by Medihub Sciencetec Private Limited, have become a hallmark of reliability for healthcare professionals in India and beyond. Started as South India Drugs & Devices (SIDD) in 1992 to deliver technological precision in life support, SPICTRA today offers solutions across a range of specialities including cardiac surgery, airway management, neurology and transfusion.



About AM International Holdings Private Limited (www.aminternational.sg)

AM International is a diversified, multinational group of companies with a federated operating architecture. Headquartered in Singapore, it has been trusted by millions of customers for over six decades. Today, many of the group’s businesses are market leaders with footprints across South East Asia, India and the United Kingdom. The group’s business verticals include fertilisers & supply chain, petrochemicals, infrastructure, healthcare and green energy. The group’s CSR activities are helmed under the AM Foundation and its initiatives are focused on providing clean drinking water, preventing water contamination and solving the sanitation crisis.