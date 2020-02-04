A favorite amongst celebrities, Forevermark diamonds have consistently graced the world’s most important red carpets. The responsibly sourced natural diamonds are poised to take center stage this year as Forevermark’s partner retailers have created exclusive diamond jewellery for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Inspired by the brilliance and achievements of Hollywood’s leading women, the expertly crafted designs will be on display at the Forevermark Oscars Suite in Los Angeles for private viewings and selection by celebrity stylists.

The curated collection is a balanced mix of extravagant conversation starters and glamourous must-haves to the pieces that represent current trends. From classic cocktail rings, layered neckpieces, ear cuffs, statement necklaces, haath phools and chandelier earrings, the collection is crafted by select Authorized Forevermark Jewellers across the country namely A.S Motiwala, Anmol Jewellers, B.R Designs, D. P. Jewellers, Diamond Tree, Fortifino, Goldsmiths Jewellery, Khurana Jewellry House, Kirtlals, Narayan Jewellers, OM Jewellers, PMJ Jewels, PN Gadgil Jewellers, Senco Gold & Diamonds, The Diamond Factory, The Diamond Factory (TDF) and VBJ – Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers and Waman Hari Pethe.

The expertly crafted jewellery on display will feature inscribed Forevermark diamonds, all of which are a unique and precious gift of nature. Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. In the pursuit of absolute beauty, only the world’s finest craftsmen and women are trusted to cut and polish a Forevermark diamond using their skill and artistry to unleash each diamond’s own inherent beauty and brilliance.

Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark Diamonds, “We at Forevermark are delighted to see such a wonderful representation of Indian designs and the capabilities of our partner retailers being recognized on an international level. We meticulously pursue brilliance in innovation, craftsmanship and an amalgamation of modernity and tradition that is represented in our diamond jewellery. It would be wonderful to see women of substance adorn Forevermark diamonds while they are being celebrated for their incredible work.”

All these Forevermark retailers will be sending their pieces for the globally renowned event. Watch out for these show-stopping pieces on the red carpet this season.

