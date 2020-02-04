Senseforth.ai, a leader in the Conversational AI space attained the 6th spot in one of the world’s most authoritative machine reading comprehension benchmarks, the Stanford Question Answering Dataset 2.0 (SQuAD 2.0). Senseforth.ai scored 90.830, beating the human performance level of 89.452 and becoming the only Conversational AI start-up to be featured in the top-6 of this global leaderboard.



Senseforth.ai’s proprietary NLP technology is embedded in its Conversational AI platform, A.ware, which is being used by over 35 organizations in Asia and North America to acquire customers, drive user engagement and provide pre-sales & after-sales support. Senseforth.ai has emerged as the preferred Conversational AI partner for leading brands like Nestle, PwC, Future Generali, HDFC Bank, SBI Card, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, Airtel, Kotak Mutual Fund and Stanton Optical, among others.



Speaking about the development, Shridhar Marri, CEO and Co-founder, Senseforth.ai said, “Attaining the 6th spot on the SQuAD 2.0 leaderboard cements our authority as a leader in the Conversational AI space. Our superior rank is a testimony to our commitment to building advanced technology solutions that address key challenges of growing enterprises.”



SQuAD 2.0 comprises more than 100,000 questions with over 50,000 new, unanswerable questions that look like answerable ones. In order to perform well, the system must not only answer questions when possible but also abstain from answering when no answer is available.



Krishna Kadiri, Chief AI and Innovation Officer, Senseforth.ai said, “The capabilities of our NLP engine have dramatically improved over the years. The accuracy of a bot to understand a query and take appropriate action is a dealbreaker for enterprises that handle millions of customer inquiries every month.”



Senseforth.ai is a recipient of the “AI product of the year 2018” award by Frost & Sullivan and “the Most Innovative Product” award from Netapp.

About Senseforth

Senseforth.ai is a leading Conversational AI Platform providing automated human-like conversations between organizations and people. Founded with a vision to “make technology behave like a friend”, Senseforth.ai helps organizations acquire, engage and assist customers using Conversational AI. Senseforth.ai is trusted by leading brands in North America, Europe and Asia with 70+ live enterprise deployments handling millions of conversations every month.



