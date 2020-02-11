Bajaj Finance Ltd.
As a parent, it isn’t uncommon for you to be worried about your child’s safety and this concern only intensifies when your young one is away at school or playing outside. To truly ensure that your child is covered against accidental risks, you can opt for the Child Personal Accident Cover offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv.
Children, being young, energetic and curious, tend to be more prone to injury and at times meet with untoward accidents. When injured, timely aid is the key to recovery. In the absence of a contingency fund, to avoid delay, you would have to tackle treatment costs out of pocket. However, with Child Personal Accident Cover, you can avail financial assistance of up to Rs.1 lakh at a premium of just Rs.349 for a year.
Being a caring parent, you may have already bought a health insurance plan for your child. However, a basic health insurance does not cover permanent/partial disability. Furthermore, the medical expenses incurred to treat the complex treatments can deplete your savings substantially. The Child Personal Accident Cover offers coverage of up to Rs.1 lakh in case of a permanent or partial disability suffered by the insured child.
Child Personal Accident Cover helps you address injuries that your child suffers due to unforeseen accidents. For instance, in the event of a fracture, you can foot medical bills and pay OPD charges without breaking a sweat. This is extremely beneficial as your regular health insurance plan may not cover OPD treatment or the costs of follow-ups, lab tests, and casts.
You can apply for this plan in a hassle-free manner by simply filling out the online application form with accurate personal details. Post filling the form, you can also pay the premium amount via net banking, credit/ debit card, UPI or mobile wallet. Once your information is verified, you will receive the details of your membership on your registered mobile number or email. Do remember to carefully save these details for future claims.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in
Violet Vaz,
Ayushi Kakkar,
Kamalprit Singh,