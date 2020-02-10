Forevermark diamonds lit up the red carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monáe, and Chrissy Metz.



Double nominee for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Scarlett Johansson, stunned on the red carpet in a pair of custom designed Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Diamond Earrings totaling nearly 27 carats. She finished the diamond look with a 29-carat diamond bracelet.



Anita Ko shares her design inspiration for Scarlett’s earrings, “Forevermark approached me about designing some special pieces for the Oscars red carpet, and I was honored to take my signature design aesthetic and transform these rare, natural treasures into a red-carpet-worthy masterpiece. I’m always initially inspired by the raw materials and how I can bring movement and light to the piece I am designing. As soon as I laid eyes on the two pear-shaped Forevermark Exceptional Diamonds, I knew the silhouette of my Olivia earrings was the perfect design to highlight the beauty of these one-of-a-kind stones.”



Before opening the Oscars with a lively performance, Janelle Monáe floated down the red carpet in a bejeweled, hooded ensemble and the ethereal “Lace of Light” diamond choker. She complemented the statement necklace with classic diamond stud earrings and diamond cocktail rings.



“I chose Forevermark because her gown is encrusted with crystals, so we needed diamonds with the most light and sparkle. We also wanted to work with a diamond company that was sustainable and ethically sourced which is a very important criteria for both Janelle and me,” Janelle’s stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn said of the look.



Scarlett Johansson, Actor and Double Academy Award Nominee, Marriage Story & JoJo Rabit

Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Diamond Earrings with Pear Diamond Drops set in 18k White Gold, 26.65 ctw

Forevermark by Yerushalmi Diamond Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 29.15 ctw

Janelle Monáe, Actor and Academy Award Performer

Forevermark Lace of Light Diamond Choker set in 18k White Gold 36.54 ctw

Forevermark by Yerushalmi Diamond Studs with Halo set in 18k White Gold 6.36 ctw

Forevermark by DeGem Vero Amore Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 7.04 ctw

Forevermark Flower Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 4.31 ctw

Forevermark Diamond Eternity Bands set in 18k White Gold 6.19 ctw



Chrissy Metz, Actor and Academy Award Performer

Forevermark Frozen Beauty Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 14.87 ctw

Forevermark Cipher Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 10.79 ctw



