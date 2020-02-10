Rohde & Schwarz India (RSINDIA) was named “Indian Test & Measurement Outstanding Service Support Company of the Year” at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India Best Practices Awards Banquet held in Mumbai.



RSINDIA started its operations in the country in 1996 with its headquarters in New Delhi. Rohde & Schwarz manufactures and markets innovative information and communications technology products for professional users. RSINDIA has been a trusted test and measurement (T&M) solution partner for more than two decades. It partners closely with various agencies, training institutes, and technology companies to facilitate technology growth in the country. It is one of the leading suppliers for the Indian mobile and wireless communications sector, offering a complete portfolio of T&M instruments and systems for the development, production, and type testing of components and consumer devices as well as for setting up and monitoring mobile networks. Besides these segments, RSINDIA supplies T&M products and solutions for the automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics, research, and education sectors.



Rohde & Schwarz India (RSINDIA) has ISO 9001:2000 certified Quality Management Systems and ISO 17025 Accreditation by National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for its Central Repairs & Calibration Laboratory in Bangalore. The company continuously invests in training its service and sales personnel regularly to maintain a high level of technical competence in pre and post-sales support and outstanding quality in services viz. Repairs, Calibration, Product support & Project management.



The Company has been part of various corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, actively supporting the cause of higher technical education through various sponsorships and participation in social events. Further, it has plans for upgrading the technical infrastructure in a few selected universities to ensure that the training imparted to the students is in line with the demands of the industry.



RSINDIA is growing very rapidly in India with expanded sales operations and R&D activities. Frost & Sullivan’s award is an acknowledgment of RSINDIA’s sizable gain in market share in the past five years and becoming a powerful brand in the T&M space.



Speaking on the occasion, Nasser Jariwala, Senior Director – T&M (Sales & Operations), RSINDIA, said, “Rohde & Schwarz is a leading global T&M company headquartered in Munich; with subsidiaries in more than 70 countries including India. Besides T&M, we also offer innovative solutions in Broadcasting, Radio Monitoring, and Secure Communications. Our Vision is ‘Make Ideas Real’ leading to a safe and connected world. Over the past few years, the company has made considerable investments both in expanding our technical teams and service capabilities all over the country. Today we have adequate infrastructure including ‘Automated calibration systems and standards’ to meet international norms. I take this opportunity to thank my colleagues for their tireless efforts in delivering world-class service, our customers for their continued patronage of our products and services, the jury members and Frost & Sullivan for recognizing RSINDIA as a dominant player in T&M.”



Extending hearty congratulations to RSINDIA on winning the award, Arushi Thakur Upadhyay, Associate Director, Measurement & Instrumentation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “India offers a big opportunity for the T&M equipment market which is primarily attributed to the growth of the electronics industry in India, government initiatives (such as Make in India, Smart Cities, Digital India) giving rise to technology developments, and need of end-user applications. RSINDIA has been a trusted T&M partner and offers a broad spectrum of technologies such as HSPA, WiMAX, and UMTS/LTE. In India, apart from the supply, installation, and commissioning of systems with local value addition, RSINDIA also offers many support services like repair and maintenance, calibration, annual maintenance contracts, onsite service, technology training, and system design. Rohde & Schwarz has extensive expertise and the most comprehensive T&M solutions, which makes it a true leader in this space.”



Frost & Sullivan Awards are presented to companies that demonstrate best practices across industries. The Awards are recognition of their innovation, commitment, technological innovation, customer service, and successful business strategies required to advance in the global marketplace. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence, and a positive change in the global economy by recognizing best-in-class products, companies, and individuals.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.



About Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative T&M and ICT products for professional users. Rohde & Schwarz focuses on test and measurement, broadcast and media, cybersecurity, secure communications and monitoring, and network testing areas that address various industries and government-sector markets. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales-and-service network in more than 70 countries with 12,000 highly qualified employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately €2.14 billion in 2018 to 2019 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and has regional hubs in Asia and the US.



R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG. All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the Internet at http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com

Website: http://ww2.frost.com



Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7