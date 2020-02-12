Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPF), one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer having six strategically located plants across the country, today announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2019. The un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 11th February 2020.



Key Financial Highlights: 9M FY20 vs 9M FY19

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,204.9 crore as compa red to Rs 1,072.9 crore, growth at 12%

at Rs at 12% EBIDTA grew by 36% to Rs 171.1 crore as compared to Rs 125.8 crore, margins at 14.2% vs 11.7%, up by 250 bps

by Rs 171.1 as 125.8 at vs up by bps PAT grew by 61% to Rs 84.2 crore as compared to Rs 52.2 crore

by as Debt to equity ratio at 0.37x as on December 31, 2019

Key Financial Highlights: Q3 FY20 vs Q3 FY19

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 395.9 crore as compared to Rs 360.9 crore, growth at 10%

at Rs 395.9 as at 10% EBIDTA grew by 23% to Rs 53.3 crore as compared to Rs 43.2 crore, margins at 13.5% vs 12.0%, up by 150 bps

by as at vs up by bps PAT grew by 41% to Rs 24.3 crore as compared to Rs 17.2 crore



Commenting on the results, Mr. Parag Chheda, Executive Director of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited, said “It gives me immense pleasure to share our Q3 FY20 results post our listing on December 30, 2019. We have delivered an inline performance in terms of our volume growth and margins. Various initiatives undertaken earlier has helped us sharpen our focus towards expanding our market reach, improving our market penetration and optimizing our product mix. We constantly look to launch newer products across our range to deliver effective solutions as well as significant value proposition to our end users. It is our endeavor to grow sustainably thereby creating value for all our shareholders.”

About Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd.

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. (“PPFL”) continuously aims at growing its product range to meet the needs of a growing India. We are committed towards constant innovations in plumbing, irrigation and sewerage technologies to meet the nation’s constantly increasing water demands. Prince Pipes constantly strives to pave the way for a future that provides clean water for everyone and everywhere from the smallest villages to the largest cities.



Water conservation is as important as leak-proof water transport. We also provide Borewell systems for groundwater extraction.



With a combined network of 1,408 distributors which includes 1,161 Prince Distributors and 267 Trubore Distributors, PPFL is constantly increasing its pan-India distributor base to ensure it is always close to its customers and ever ready to address their needs.



With its corporate office in Mumbai, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. has its manufacturing plants at Athal (Silvassa), Dadra (Silvassa), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).