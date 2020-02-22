Coca-Cola India
To solidify its commitment to the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, Powerade has launched '#PowerHasNoGender', a digital campaign which reiterates that the power to dream big, train hard to realize dreams and earn the spotlight has no gender. The campaign aims to celebrate young female cricket players putting in hours of practice, every single day at academies and grounds across the country, to achieve their dream of representing India at Women’s Cricket World Cup. Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, and Powerade brand ambassador MS Dhoni kickstarted the campaign inspiring young women to power through and never give up on their dreams.
Powerade is a global brand of the Coca-Cola Company that delivers hydration and fuels athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Powerade has USD $2 billion annual sales and it is available in 80+ counties around the world.
About Coca-Cola India
Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverage.
The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.
