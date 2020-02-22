To solidify its commitment to the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, Powerade has launched '#PowerHasNoGender', a digital campaign which reiterates that the power to dream big, train hard to realize dreams and earn the spotlight has no gender. The campaign aims to celebrate young female cricket players putting in hours of practice, every single day at academies and grounds across the country, to achieve their dream of representing India at Women’s Cricket World Cup. Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, and Powerade brand ambassador MS Dhoni kickstarted the campaign inspiring young women to power through and never give up on their dreams.



Powerade is also the official beverage partner of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. #PowerHasNoGender campaign will be supported by on-ground presence of the sports drink where young women cricketers of all participating countries will be seen consuming Powerade during training and matches. To be a role model to aspiring cricketers, Jemimah Rodrigues will reach out to the next generation of women sports enthusiasts through a series of digital films.



Talking about the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Director-Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India said, “Our association with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup reiterates our commitment to cricket, which is the biggest passion point uniting a billion Indians. This is the second year of Coca-Cola’s partnership with ICC and Powerade will continue to hydrate all teams during matches. #PowerHasNoGender is a power-packed campaign which reiterates that Power is an individual asset; it's not based on gender and it’s the individual courage that drives a person to achieve great success.”



Speaking about her association with the campaign, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues said, “All high-performance athletes need a fuel to boost endurance, hydrate and fight exhaustion. Powerade is an ideal drink for sportspersons who want to go beyond the boundaries and strive for constant improvement. Its special ION4 formulation gives you the extra push required during training and matches. I am especially delighted to be associated with its new campaign, #PowerHasNoGender as it celebrates young female cricket players putting in hours of practice, every single day at academies and grounds around the country.”



Powerade was launched by Coca-Cola in India during Cricket World Cup 2019, as the sports fuel that helps players #powerthrough and performs their best; be it during gruelling practice sessions or during matches. The launch symbolized Coca-Cola India’s entry into the nascent category of sports hydration. Powerade has been specially formulated with ION4 (Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium and Calcium) to give that extra powerful push required during a high-performance fitness activity or endurance sports. The beverage contains a good balance of carbohydrates and electrolytes that enables quick fluid absorption and retention, provides higher energy leading to enhanced performance and faster recovery for athletes during an intense physical activity.



