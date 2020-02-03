Bajaj Finance Ltd.
In 2019, the investment in mutual funds and equity dropped sharply. In case of the former, the decline was a whopping 41%, whereas in the case of equity, the amount invested was Rs.74,870 crore, much lesser than 2018’s Rs.1.2 trillion. This points to the growing trend of investors preferring safer avenues, such as fixed deposits, to park their surplus funds in. As per the Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020 this particular instrument has become all the more beneficial to invest in.
Safety and security are of paramount importance, especially when you’re investing large sums of money. However, you do not have to worry about these aspects when you opt for a Bajaj Finance FD. As the only NBFC in the country that has a ‘BBB’ rating from S&P Global, Bajaj Finance ensures the safety and security of your investments. Additionally, it has the highest stability ratings from ICRAA and CRISIL, reinforcing its position as one of the most trusted NBFC FDs in the country.
Despite the repo rate cuts announced last year, this FD offers generous interest rates of up to 8.35% to senior investors and 8.10% to regular investors who invest for at least 36 months and opt for payouts at maturity only. In order to understand the returns that you can earn as a Bajaj Finance FD investor, consider the following table.
Avail the Multi-deposit facility to invest in multiple FDs with varying tenors, amounts and payout frequencies via a single cheque. This way you can have multiple FDs maturing at various tenors and secure periodic liquidity. Moreover, should you require premature access to funds, you can disturb a single deposit and leave the others as is.
Investing in an FD requires a lumpsum amount, which may not be accessible to you if you’re a young investor or on a budget. However, to remedy this and give you the benefits of an FD sans the lump sum investment, Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first feature: Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). Under this plan, you can start saving in a disciplined manner with a minimum amount of just Rs.5,000. You can make between 6 and 48 such monthly deposits, where each deposit is considered as a separate FD, with a tenor ranging from 12 months to 60 months.
