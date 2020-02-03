In 2019, the investment in mutual funds and equity dropped sharply. In case of the former, the decline was a whopping 41%, whereas in the case of equity, the amount invested was Rs.74,870 crore, much lesser than 2018’s Rs.1.2 trillion. This points to the growing trend of investors preferring safer avenues, such as fixed deposits, to park their surplus funds in. As per the Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020 this particular instrument has become all the more beneficial to invest in.



Earlier, deposits in commercial and cooperative banks were secured by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) up to Rs.1 lakh. However, this threshold will now rest at Rs.5 lakh, offering investors greater security. Additionally, should you opt for the new tax slabs and tax regimes and forego certain exemptions, you are likely to have greater savings, which means that you’ll be able to invest a greater portion of your income too.



However, when you invest it’s important to look at NBFC FDs in addition to bank FDs. Not only do they offer better FD interest rates, but they offer a range of other benefits too. Take a look at Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit features to know more.



Avail guaranteed returns courtesy of high stability and credibility ratings

Safety and security are of paramount importance, especially when you’re investing large sums of money. However, you do not have to worry about these aspects when you opt for a Bajaj Finance FD. As the only NBFC in the country that has a ‘BBB’ rating from S&P Global, Bajaj Finance ensures the safety and security of your investments. Additionally, it has the highest stability ratings from ICRAA and CRISIL, reinforcing its position as one of the most trusted NBFC FDs in the country.



Earn generous returns with competitive interest rates

Despite the repo rate cuts announced last year, this FD offers generous interest rates of up to 8.35% to senior investors and 8.10% to regular investors who invest for at least 36 months and opt for payouts at maturity only. In order to understand the returns that you can earn as a Bajaj Finance FD investor, consider the following table.



Type of customer Amount invested (Rs.) Tenor (months) Interest rate (%) Interest earned (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) New Customer 20,00,000 36 8.1 5,26,429 25,26,429 Senior Citizen 20,00,000 36 8.35 5,43,998 25,43,998 Exiting Customer 20,00,000 36 8.2 5,33,447 25,33,447



You can use the FD calculator to check your payout for different tenors and invest accordingly.



Take advantage of the Multi-deposit facility and ladder your investments

Avail the Multi-deposit facility to invest in multiple FDs with varying tenors, amounts and payout frequencies via a single cheque. This way you can have multiple FDs maturing at various tenors and secure periodic liquidity. Moreover, should you require premature access to funds, you can disturb a single deposit and leave the others as is.



Build your savings through the Systematic Deposit Plan

Investing in an FD requires a lumpsum amount, which may not be accessible to you if you’re a young investor or on a budget. However, to remedy this and give you the benefits of an FD sans the lump sum investment, Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first feature: Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). Under this plan, you can start saving in a disciplined manner with a minimum amount of just Rs.5,000. You can make between 6 and 48 such monthly deposits, where each deposit is considered as a separate FD, with a tenor ranging from 12 months to 60 months.



Additionally, you can opt for the Auto-renewal facility when booking your FD for effortless reinvestment on maturity or avail a loan of up to Rs.4 lakh against your Bajaj Finance FD if your need urgent financing. To enjoy these benefits at the earliest, you have to simply fill an online application form. This will authorise a Bajaj Finance representative to contact you to complete the application process, so that you can put your surplus funds to the best possible use in 2020.

