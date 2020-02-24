Otis
|
Otis Elevator Co. announces today, it has been selected to provide 112 Gen2® elevators for the second phase of the Bengaluru Metro project conducted by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL). Otis – a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) – will supply the units from its local manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
Otis’ manufacturing facility has received several industry-renowned certifications and awards in both quality and sustainability. The facility – which is Gold rated by the Indian Green Building Council – produces a bulk of India’s Gen2 elevators, reducing overall energy consumption rates up to 75 percent, and answering India’s call for increased sustainability.
Otis is the world’s leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 165 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
|
Melissa Serrao,
|
Alina Hasan,
|Image Caption : Namma Metro Purple Line
|click for high-res image