The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition was introduced in India today and only 15 units will be available for booking on Amazon.in from February 15, 2020 onwards.



The new MINI Clubman is undoubtedly the most unique and sophisticated MINI ever created. Every inch is quintessentially urban, constructed with impeccable craftsmanship, clever functionality and embodies the genes of a true MINI with the legendary go-kart feeling.



Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “MINI is unique because it has an unconventional approach towards life. The creative class across cultures and different parts of the world are attracted to its character of challenging the status quo and constantly introducing fresh ideas. The MINI Clubman is an ode to this philosophy and presents a perfect combination of form meeting function. Being progressive has always been MINI’s style. We are now in the digital age and so is MINI. Customers can now buy the new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition online at Amazon.in, of which only 15 units are available for sale in India. As a special tribute to our country, the new MINI Clubman has been introduced in an exclusive Indian Summer Red Metallic color that reflects its vibrancy and liveliness.”



The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition will be available at an ex-showroom price of INR 44,90,000.00.*



Limited to 15 units available for booking only on Amazon.in from February 15, 2020.



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom price inclusive of GST (Incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax collected at Source (TCS), RTO, statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and Insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorised MINI Dealer or visit www.MINI.in



The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition.

The new MINI Clubman redefines the colour of the season to the bold and stylish Indian Summer Red Metallic. The exterior combines iconic MINI design language with enhanced functionality that is characteristic of the MINI Clubman. The hallmark rear split-doors with the Easy Open function allows hands free access for opening the rear doors by waving your foot under the boot.



The elegant Piano Black Exterior is now available for the redesigned circular LED headlights, foglights, mirror caps, rear lights and radiator grille. The hexagonal contours of the newly designed radiator grille adds more charisma and individual touch to the already awe-inspiring front facia. The LED rear-lights feature the distinctive Union Jack design as a tribute to MINI’s proud heritage.



The interior of the new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition blends modern aesthetics and refined craftsmanship with practical functionality. This unique 6 Door MINI, comfortably seats five and comes with a generous 360 litres boot and maximum luggage capacity of 1250 litres. All occupants enjoy maximum roominess with generous legroom. Further, electrically adjustable sports seats for driver and front passenger with memory function in Leatherette Carbon Black offer supreme comfort.



The central display is integrated into the visually appealing yet ergonomic dashboard. Surrounded by an LED ring and available with the 6.5-inch colour screen, it serves as the most user friendly display for managing functions related to infotainment, telephone, driver and the vehicle. Multi-function sport leather steering wheel enhances the legendary MINI Go-Kart feeling while the Panorama Glass Roof allows ample amounts of natural light and passengers will never miss breathtaking view.



MINI Yours Interior Style Piano Black Illuminated with new black chequered design, create the perfect atmosphere inside with backlit interior surfaces that illuminate in changing light conditions. The unique MINI Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cabin with a choice of selectable colours as well as the projection of the MINI logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.



Driving excitement keeps the adrenaline pumping in the new MINI Clubman. The 2-litre 4-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the new MINI Clubman higher on performance and lighter on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 141 kW/192 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm torque. It sprints from 100 km/hr in 7.2 seconds and the top speed is 228 km/hr.



The new 7-speed steptronic transmission with double clutch comes with electronic selector-lever and enables faster gearshifts for increased driving fun. MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode.



The new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator. Driver assistance systems include Cruise control with braking function and rear view camera.



The standard MINIMALISM technology includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

