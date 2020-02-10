Olymp Trade
|
MetaTrader 4 is one of the most popular platforms for trading. This terminal has been a successful software investment solution for CFD and Forex markets for more than 10 years.
The SWAP free option is another benefit provided by Olymp Trade. Thanks to it, the classic Swap was replaced by a fixed commission. You can enable this option free of charge when creating a new account. Moreover, MetaTrader 4 gives traders plenty of useful services and tools:
Also, customers can create an unlimited number of live and demo accounts on the company website, edit passwords and set the leverage.
Olymp Trade is one of the most well-known brokers operating throughout the world, including Asia, South America and Africa. It is rated a Category-A Broker by the International Financial Commission for its reliability and consistent performance. Olymp Trade pays out over $13 million USD to its clients monthly and that number continues to grow.
|
Tejaswini Vishwakarma, Account Executive 20:20 MSL, ,+91-8169517216
|Image Caption : Olymp Trade now has MetaTrader 4
|click for high-res image