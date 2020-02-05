Salesforce
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has announced its partnership with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), to enhance NSDC’s skill development and capacity building initiatives through Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform that empowers anyone to skill up and increase one’s job prospects in the digital economy.
Through this partnership, NSDC and Salesforce aim at empowering learners and educators, regardless of socioeconomic background, to skill up for the jobs of tomorrow with innovative content, presentations and training resource. The partnership also entails reaching out to colleges and universities to be able to adopt NSDC’s wide array of courses and curriculum and engage with students through the Trailhead platform.
National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is an executive arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. It is a not-for-profit company set up to address the need for providing skilled manpower across various sectors in the country. NSDC aims to promote skill development by catalyzing creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions. Further, the organisation provides funding to build scalable and profitable vocational training initiatives. Its mandate is also to enable support system which focuses on quality assurance, information systems and train the trainer academies either directly or through partnerships.
Trailhead is Salesforce’s free online learning platform that empowers anyone to skill up for the future. Trailhead reduces barriers to entry for all – regardless of gender, ethnicity, education level or socioeconomic background – to join the workforce of the future with access to over 700 badges covering business, tech, Salesforce and soft skills. More than 1.8 million learners today are skilling up and earning resume-worthy credentials on Trailhead, all while discovering new career opportunities and connecting with the vibrant Trailblazer Community. Salesforce Student Programs help students and career changers learn in-demand job skills and connect to opportunities, from mentorship to employment. We invite all future Traillblazers into our thriving community to learn, connect, have fun, and give back together.
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers.
L to R – Mr. Srini Tallapragada, Chief Engineering Officer, Salesforce; Mr. Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO, Salesforce; Mr. Praveen Kumar, Secretary MSDE; Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC; Ms. Sunita Sanghi, Sr. Advisor, MSDE
