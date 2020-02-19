Digital marketing is the need of the hour. With as many companies and businesses going online, getting certified in digital marketing becomes par for the course. Chalking out a digital marketing plan to support digital transformation and growth of a business can be intense and overwhelming. Adding to this is the sheer volatility of the digital landscape and the ever-increasing gap between the demand of skilled professionals and the lack of a reliable and accredited digital marketing institute. Helping you overcome the complexity of digital marketing and start down on the path of a high-paying digital marketing career is Chandigarh Institute of Digital Marketing.



Bringing bespoke courses and training modules for businesses, advanced professionals and students, the CIDM is helped by the renowned digital marketer and entrepreneur Pulkit Gogna. Since its inception, the academy has been a trusted partner for both training and digital consultancy for businesses and professionals alike. The businesses can take advantage of the SME digital marketing courses to scale up, and the students can harness the CIDM pedagogy to further their prospects and career.



The CIDM digital marketing course modules let you dive deeper into the nuances and challenges of the field with the help of practical and theoretical exposure. The course structure is designed by industry leaders and seasoned professionals to let you stand out in a highly competitive market. Staffed with a team of seasoned experts in the digital marketing domain, the CIDM deploys a hands-on and focussed approach in training and education. The batch sizes are small, and it is ensured that every student gets a mentor to walk them through.



The CIDM certification course features three different levels-basic, intermediate and advanced. Based on the course level, the curriculum and duration vary. The duration of the course module ranges from 3-month to 1-year. Weekend, weekday and evening classes are available for the professionals and freelancers who are working full-time.The CIDM course module helps them to get familiar with and acquire technical expertise needed to stay competitive while offering them access to an advanced and holistic course curriculum.



If you are looking to make a shining career in digital marketing and wondering ‘Where do I get started?’ Pulkit makes it simple and easy for budding entrepreneurs, aspiring students, and pursuing professionals. According to him, “The first step is to realise that digital marketing is more than just a buzzword. Like any other career-oriented course, it demands devotion and a thorough understanding of the course material, with practical exercises and real-life case studies. A social media strategy is more than the number of likes and shares. The content marketing is much, much more than just creating content in hopes of making it viral and so on. The scope of digital marketing varies, and one needs to figure out where does one’s interest lies.”



The classroom training is provided by seasoned teachers and professionals to induct theoretical and practical aspects of digital marketing. The students learn different aspects related to the digital ecosystem, including content marketing, email marketing, social media management, SEO, online reputation management and digital marketing.



“Our vision is to support digital marketing enthusiasts to gain access to relevant and up-to-date information and education as well as to empower them with in-demand skills. Our industry-recognized certification courses not only will enhance their skill set, prove their competence, but also empower them in a professional capacity,” adds Pulkit.

Eligible students are also offered campus placements and internships across the industry for real-life exposure. The seats are limited, and the admission is based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

About Chandigarh Institute of Digital Marketing (CIDM)



CIDM is founded by Pulkit Gogna and aims to provide a one-of-its-kind 360-degree education and multiple training programs in digital marketing. Its learn-on-your-schedule and learn from industry program is designed to impart competitive edge to the aspirants via practical, interactive and classroom training.