Brainiest Kid Competition India', its first-ever cognitive skills online competition last October 2019. As a leader in the Digital Mental Health and Brain Fitness platform, Neeuro has established a reputation of advocating brain training solutions all over the world. To reinforce the importance of Neeuro launched the ', its first-ever cognitive skills online competition last October 2019. As a leader in the Digital Mental Health and Brain Fitness platform, Neeuro has established a reputation of advocating brain training solutions all over the world. To reinforce the importance of brain training in India [1 ] , Neeuro invited students between the ages of 6 to 17-year-old to participate in the competition. ​ Improving Children's Cognitive Abilities

According to Harvard Health Publishing, cognitive functions are key ingredients to life-time performance [2]. Furthermore, a study from the Economic Times of India suggests that high cognitive ability is correlated by 84% with higher job performance [3] . In fact, it is the most accurate predictor of an employee’s success at work.



A game from Neeuro’s Memorie App called Multitask Master was used in the competition [4]. Primarily, the game is designed to help enhance players' mental flexibility and their rate of processing information. By letting students play Multitask Master, Neeuro aimed to show how cognitive flexibility can make them more productive. Attention, memory, decision making, spatial ability, and cognitive flexibility are some of the key cognitive skills that need to be developed for children to do well, not only in school, but also in life.

An Overwhelming Participation for the Brainiest Kid

Close to four-thousand (4000) registered students from more than 24 Indian schools participated in the Brainiest Kid India Competition 2019 . As the demand increased after the said launch, the competition period ran for an extended period. From the 45-day initial run, the Brainiest Kid was extended to 118 days (October 3, 2019, to January 31, 2020).



Neeuro's Value-Added Partners (VAPs), Pragati Brain Power, Spini, SMA Abacus, Ignite Genius Minds, Aguray Consultancy Services and Plaudit Minds showed their support for the success of this pilot competition.



Neeuro will officially be awarding the schools with the “Brainiest School” award (School with the highest combined score of all their students), while the students in each category (Lower-Primary, Upper-Primary, and Secondary) will be awarded the "Brainiest Grandmaster" awards, respectively. The team at Neeuro congratulates the Brainiest Kid Competition India winners listed below:

Brainiest School

School Students' Combined Score 1. Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya 165,880 2. Daffodils English School 124,000 3. AMC Cambridge Public School 92,140

Brainiest Grandmaster – Lower Primary

Name School Score 1. Sanvika Kiran Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir 2,610 2. Margesh Puri Podar International School 1,960 3. Shivika Nair AMC Cambridge Public School 1,810

Brainiest Grandmaster – Upper Primary

Name School Score 1. Karthik Kiran

1. Niranjan B. Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir

Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya 2,610

2,610 2. Adarsh S Bhavans Vidya Mandir 2,578 3. Savyasachi Mogili Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya 2,570

Brainiest Grandmaster – Secondary

Name School Score 1. Samiya Maryam Suffah English School 2,289 2. Sree Theerth Sivagiri Sree Narayana Senior Secondary School 2,225 3. Pratik Jawle Podar International School 2,060

Many schools expressed their experience, praising Neeuro for the way they conducted the event. M.S. Jayasri, the principal of Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya, said:

“The students were very enthusiastic and they shared their experience of reaching levels, and when they came to know that they have to break through 2500 points and more, they played with enthusiasm and focus. The team [at Neeuro] continuously motivated students through the admin department to set higher benchmarks and go for it.”

– Principal M.S. Jayasri of Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya

“Our students, many of them, took part in the Neeuro Brainiest Kid Competition recently. They seemed very enthusiastic about the said competition, as the vibes I received were very positive. Our thanks and gratitude go out to the team from Neeuro for providing this wonderful opportunity to our students. We wish Neeuro all the best in their future endeavour.”

– Alistair LaPorte, Principal, AMC Cambridge Public School

“We [are] excited to share that our school has achieved the 3rd position in ‘Neeuro's Brainiest School’ title. We are also elated to share that our student Shivika Nair has achieved the 3rd position for the title ‘Brainiest Grandmaster’ in the Lower Primary Section."

– Neena Mehta, Coordinator, AMC Cambridge Public School

“We are happy to inform that students of Daffodils English School were bestowed with the opportunity to take part in the ‘Neeuro's Brainiest Kid Competition’. This competition gave them a chance to learn and understand the significance of cognitive flexibility.”

– Mrs. Madhuri Chengappa, Secretary, Daffodils English School



Technologically-advanced and Forward-thinking Schools are the Future of Indian Education

Neeuro extends its gratitude to all the schools, students, and partners who have enthusiastically participated in this competition. The schools demonstrated their forward-thinking approach and technological inclination as they experienced and realised the positive impact technology can have on students. The schools’ participation and their commendations are a testimonial of their experience.



In the coming days, Neeuro will be reaching out to the respective schools to award the winners. Following the successful run of the Brainiest Kid Competition India in 2019, the dates for 2020 will be announced on Neeuro's website this year.

