Besides forging ahead to enable a generation to move out of the vicious cycle of poverty, Magic Bus continues to find newer ways to create awareness on the struggles that children and young people face. The NGO has put up an installation of 12 feet height, at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival beginning in Mumbai this weekend. The installation has been conceptualised by Famous Innovations and created by Vinod Guruji. It is on display at the Cross Maidan near Churchgate, Mumbai from 1st – 9th February.



Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is the country’s largest multicultural festival that takes place in February each year, and draws visitors in large numbers, not just from the city but from all over the country, and the world.



On the occasion, Jayant Rastogi- Global CEO-Magic Bus said, “We are thrilled to be participating in a cultural festival of this magnitude. At Magic Bus we work towards ending the cycle of poverty and we understand that the worst victims are our children and young people. With this thought-provoking installation we wanted to visualise symbols of poverty that restrain children from achieving their dreams. The installation displays how the burden of poverty takes different forms – like dropping out of school, child labour, child marriage, no jobs or low paying jobs in the unorganised sector.” He further added, “We are also encouraging the audience to interact with the installation and walk in the shoes of these children to experience how difficult it is to break the cycle of poverty.”

Speaking on the association, Ami Patel, Curator of Visual Arts, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, said, “Marking our 20th year, we have a dire need to give back to the city we call home. This piece of art perfectly syncs with our theme THREAD and is a reflection of what quietly surrounds us every day, yet is unseen. We hope with this, we are able to bring more light to the issues surrounding children and young people and we are very happy to be associating with Magic Bus again.”

Magic Bus is using this platform to provoke thought and open a conversation on issues challenging children and young people living in poverty.

ABOUT MAGIC BUS

Founded by Matthew Spacie in 1999, Magic Bus equips children and young people in the age group of 12 to 18, with the skills and knowledge they need, to grow up and move out of poverty. This takes them from a childhood full of challenges to a life with meaningful livelihoods. Since its inception, Magic Bus has transformed the lives of one million children and young people, helping them move out of poverty. By enabling children to complete secondary, delay their age of marriage, and skilling young people to be in jobs, Magic Bus helps a generation move out of the vicious cycle of poverty.