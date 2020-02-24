L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year engineering services engagement from Dometic, a global leader in branded solutions in the mobile living space.



As part of the engagement, LTTS opened a dedicated Global Engineering Center (GEC) in Chennai, to complement Dometic’s product engineering roadmap. The GEC will bring in capabilities to design and develop best in class products for Dometic’s global clientele. The center will support mechanical, embedded and connectivity areas across product lines, technologies and regions.



Dometic has also partnered with LTTS for transformation of their Product Lifecycle and to set up a Center of Excellence for testing & validation of products. The core objective of LTTS’ engineering services proposition is to accelerate Dometic’s time to market and support its exciting product roadmap.



Commenting on the development, Dr. Anton Lundqvist, CTO, Dometic said, “Our ambitious growth plan includes new product and market areas, more focus on aftermarket and closer co-operation with our current and new supply base. This will require a new and more dynamic way of working to reduce our time to market. We also see rapid changes in the marketplace, new generations with new expectations, connected products and related services, power and energy with electrical vehicles, renewable energy and general demand for sustainable products. To meet these new demands, we are pleased to partner with LTTS as we aim to leverage from the company’s globally acclaimed engineering services and multi-vertical expertise.”



Seema Ghanekar, Global Head of Industrial and Consumer Products at L&T Technology Services said, “The application of digital technologies in engineering is on the rise, touching the lives of millions of consumers. LTTS has a robust industrial products and consumer goods practice that includes product engineering, design & development and customized engineering solutions, and we are excited to partner with Dometic and create delightful immersive experiences for consumers. With a rich Intellectual Property portfolio comprising of close to 500 technology patents and track record of being a strategic engineering partner to global firms across product development and smart PLM, we are confident of enabling product engineering-based value addition to Dometic’s industry-leading product lines.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 16,700 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 50 innovation labs as of December 31, 2019.

For more information please visit https://www.ltts.com/



About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, Safety & Security and Hygiene & Sanitation. Dometic operates in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific, providing products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats, and for a variety of other uses. Our motivation is to create smart and reliable products with outstanding design. We sell our products in approximately 100 countries and we have a global distribution and dealer network in place to serve the aftermarket. Dometic employs approximately 7,200 people worldwide, had net sales of more than SEK 18.5 billion (USD 2.0 billion) in 2019 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

